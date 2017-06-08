Eyubov Ready to Knock Out Soriano on June 16

When you’re an absolute beast in the ring, opponents are hard to come by. Fortunately, rising junior welterweight contender Bakhtiyar Eyubov is a patient predator.

Chomping at the bit for a big opportunity, Eyubov (12-0, 10 KOs) of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, will rise in weight once again to feast on Iztacalco, Mexico’s Cesar Soriano (27-35-1, 16 KOs) on Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

The pair will meet on the undercard of promoter Dmitriy Salita’s blockbuster “Detroit Brawl,” featuring an eight-round main event between two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (2-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, and Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship.





In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Detroit cruiserweight Demetrius Banks (9-0, 4 KOs) will face Detroit via Russia’s Alexey Zubov (14-1, 9 KOs).

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats $100, Floor Seating $100 & $55, and balcony seating $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

Confident and swaggering in the ring, Eyubov is not just a hard-punching slugger doing his job. Clearly, Eyubov loves to beat people up, often laughing and dancing during his exciting appearances. While the 30-year-old’s style delights his audiences, being on the receiving end of it isn’t something a lot of fighters are eager to do.

“As usual, it’s very hard for me to find opponents to fight at my true weight class of junior welterweight,” said Eyubov. “But I had a great camp and I’m looking forward to putting on a show for the Detroit crowd against a veteran Mexican fighter who is durable, cagey and experienced.”





This difficulty finding opponents had forced Eyubov to rise to 147 lbs for many of his ring appearances, including this fight against Soriano. In his biggest victory to date, he also gained weight to score a split decision over well-respected welterweight veteran Karim Mayfield in August of 2016. The fight, a back-and-forth barnburner, was televised live on ShoBox: The New Generation.

And so, with a lack of world-class opponents willing to trade blows, Eyubov says he will continue to work hard and improve with trainer Ismat Niyazov at The Fight Factory in his adopted home of Brooklyn until reaching the point where he can no longer be avoided.

“I’ve been working on improving my boxing ability with the intention of landing my power shots in combinations. I love exciting fights and knockouts that’s what I am looking to deliver on June 16 in Detroit. One fight at a time, but I want to fight the best fighters in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions. I am coming.”

In another of the chief supporting bouts, Detroit’s rising talent and “Great Lakes King” Ja’Rico O’Quinn (6-0, 5 KOs) returns to action in a six-round bantamweight brawl against David Martino (2-2, 2 KOs) of San Felipe, Mexico.

Also scheduled is an all-action six-round super welterweight battle between Antonio Urista (7-2, 2 KOs) of Lansing, Michigan, and highly decorated former amateur star Serdar Hudayberdiyev (3-0, 2 KOs) of Turkmenabat, Turkey.

Opening the night will be a six-round super lightweight tilt between Staten Island, New York via Kazakhstan’s Dimash Niyazov (10-0-3, 4 KOs) and Grand Rapids, Michigan, veteran Ramon Guevara (10-24-2, 6 KOs); as well as a four-round welterweight bout between undefeated Jacob Bonas (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Bellville, Michigan, and Clinton Township, Michigan’s Tony Brooks (1-1).

On fight night, doors open at 7:00 pm and the fights begin at 8:00 pm.