Extra tickets go on sale for Haney vs. Linares on Sunday

Additional tickets will go on sale at 10 am PT on Sunday, April 25 for the blockbuster clash between WBC World Lightweight ruler Devin Haney and Jorge Linares on Saturday, May 29 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN – after the initial allocation sold-out.

Haney (25-0 18 KOs) defends his title for the third time having seen off the challenges of Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa with comfortable points wins, but now faces the toughest test of his pro career to date in the form of Linares in his first fight back in his Las Vegas backyard since May 2016.

Linares (47-5 29 KOs) is looking to become a two-time holder of the WBC strap that he won in December 2014 against Javier Prieto, with Haney the 15th World title battle and 53rd bout in over 18 years as a pro. The fight was a catalyst to a four-year run where the Venezuelan ace beat Kevin Mitchell, Ivan Cano, Anthony Crolla twice, Luke Campbell, and Mercito Gesta as Lightweight king before he faced defeat in a to-and-fro clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York in May 2018.

The undercard for May 29 will be announced tomorrow, and Haney says he’s excited to be facing Linares in Vegas – and has even admitted to having nerves about facing the storied Venezuelan.

“I’m very excited for this fight,” said Haney. “Very few fights in the past that I actually felt a bit nervous for. This fight I feel nervous and excited for and I look forward to it. I feel like this is a fight that I really get to showcase everything in my arsenal. I look forward to it.

“I do think that Jorge is a better fighter than Yuriorkis Gamboa, I think he’s at a better point in his career than Gamboa, and this is a fight where they should give me all my credit.”