Extra punch for talkSPORT with exclusive rights including Anthony Joshua fight

talkSPORT has landed more major exclusive boxing rights, including the much-anticipated Anthony Joshua world unification fight.

Joshua takes on New Zealander Joseph Parker in one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in recent history. The two reigning world champions are battling it out to keep their unbeaten records with Parker putting his WBO title on the line as he takes on the IBF and WBA champion.





The exclusive live package also includes Amir Khan’s first bout since 2016 against Canadian Phil Lo Greco, Kell Brook’s return to the ring after losing his title and a world title fight from LA as Scott Quigg takes on Oscar Valdez for a potentially explosive encounter.

The latest deals come after the station announced it had the exclusive free-to-air rights for the all-British bout between Chris Eubank Jr and George Groves on February 17, the long-awaited Haye v Bellew rematch on May 5, plus the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Coverage starts this Saturday at 10pm with the ‘British Beef’ encounter between Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain at London’s O2 Arena.

Liam Fisher, National Radio controller at talkSPORT, said: “Another day and more mouth-watering exclusive boxing rights for talkSPORT. Our team of pundits will be there for a host of exciting clashes as talkSPORT cements its place as radio’s home of boxing.”

Eddie Hearn said: “Fights don’t get much bigger than this and I’m delighted that we have talkSPORT, the world’s biggest sports radio station, to broadcast all the drama. There’s nothing quite like two titans meeting in the ring and this will be one not to miss.”





A full list of talkSPORT’s upcoming fight coverage below:

· February 3 – Lawrence Okolie v Isaac Chamberlain

· February 17- George Groves v Chris Eubank Jr

· February 24 – Callum Smith v Jurgen Brahmer





· March 3 – Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko

· March 10 – Oscar Valdez v Scott Quigg

· March 24 – Dillian Whyte v Lucas Browne

· March 31 – Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker

· April 21 – Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco

· May 5 – Tony Bellew v David Haye

· Date tbc – World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final