Exciting season ahead for MTK Scotland

September 15th marks the beginning of a big season for MTK Scotland as they return to the Crowne Plaza for the next instalment of the popular Boxing Dinner club series.

The September date is the first of a scheduled five events between September and December, three of those within a four-week period and the focus is on delivering boxing fans competitive title contests featuring the best of Scottish boxing.

Earlier this year, Meadowbank hosted a thrilling ten-round battle for the Scottish Super-Middleweight title as Rhys Pagan defeated Brian Forsyth. Paisley Lagoon hosted a memorable war in July as Jordan McCorry defeated Jamie McGuire in a pulsating clash for the Scottish Super-Featherweight title, McCorry becoming a two-weight Scottish champion in the process.





Domestic title fights, in some instances, overlooked, offer both the boxers and fans real value. A Scottish or Celtic title is often the crowning moment in a boxer’s career or the springboard to a British title challenge.

The national rivalry injects a ferocity in the participants that energises the fans, creating a special fight night atmosphere few sports can emulate and MTK Scotland’s Sam Kynoch believes it’s set to be an exciting new season in Scotland.

“2017 has been an excellent year for boxing and we are determined to continue providing the best events in Scotland. We have five events confirmed and we believe they will be our best to date. Boxing fans attend events to be entertained and the best way to deliver that is by hosting competitive fights.”

“We want to make the Scottish title a regular feature on our events. There’s a lot of boxers in Scotland building records and we want to match them together. Every boxer should be looking to establish themselves as the best in the country at their weight-class and then, once that is achieved, look further afield.”





“October is going to be a massive month of boxing as we host events in both Edinburgh and Paisley. There’s some big news to be revealed regarding the event at Paisley Lagoon which we will be announcing soon.”

A British and Commonwealth clash between MTK stablemates Rocky Fielding and David Brophy has recently been confirmed for late September in Liverpool and is another example of the matchmaking Kynoch believes is key.

“It’s an excellent fight between two quality Super-Middleweights. Both men have aspirations of moving on from the domestic scene and the winner will get that opportunity.”

“We have a few Scottish boxers at a similar stage in their career and there are some excellent fights to be made. Gary Cornish will have confirmation of his British title clash with Sam Sexton very soon, Stephen Simmons has a huge season ahead, Iain Butcher will also be back in the new season and looking to get into contention after his defeat to Charlie Edwards.”

“But in terms of development, we have the biggest stable in Scotland and a lot of our boxers are at a similar stage. Now it’s time for them to be matched with boxers of a similar record and move onto the next level. Whether that be Scottish, Celtic or British rivals the fights need to be made for the fans and the boxers.” Kynoch said.