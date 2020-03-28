eWBSS Semi-Finals Today

Tyson-Foreman eWBSS Preview: Can Big George defuse the Baddest Man on the Planet?

The hotly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs George Foreman eWBSS semi-final for the final against Muhammad Ali will be broadcast 7pm (GMT) this Saturday, March 28 on World Boxing Super Series Facebook page.

Watch the previous eWBSS fight on YouTube here.

During the week fights, fans in lockdown from all over the world have watched eSport versions of Ali, Tyson, Lewis, Foreman, Frazier, Holyfield, Haye, Butterbean & Liston questing out for The Greatest Prize in eBoxing, The Muhammad eAli Trophy.

And the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament, hosted via Facebook in multiple countries, is now entering its conclusive and most exciting phase.

Three legends are left in the competition: Tournament No 1 seed Muhammad Ali and tonight’s semi-finalists Mike Tyson and George Foreman.

eTyson mashed eButterbean it two rounds of an all-action quarter-final, while eForeman had to work a bit harder against eDavid Haye when he survived a knockdown to score a fifth-round KO.

Tyson and Foreman never met in real life even though they actually fought in the same era in the late 80’s and early 90’s, when Big George performed his legendary comeback, and a young Tyson destroyed the division. But the fight never happened. Foreman didn’t like the idea, and said on Twitter a year ago: “A young Mike Tyson was terror, he’d been a Champ at any time in Boxing History.”

But Foreman was pretty impressive too. Known around the world following ‘The Rumble in Jungle’-loss against Muhammad Ali in 1974, but came back to knockout Michael Moorer 20 years later and become the oldest World Champion in Heavyweight history aged 45.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

SF2 – Mike Tyson vs George Foreman – Sat, March 28, 7pm (UK)

Final – Muhammad Ali vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29, 7pm (UK)

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes