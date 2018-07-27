News: Evgeny Chuprakov; Antonio Vargas; Caputo Smith

Undefeated and WBO number-3 ranked junior lightweight contender, Evgeny Chuprakov will have a keen interest in Saturday’s Christopher Diaz – Masayuki clash for the vacant world title in Kissimmee, Florida.





Chuprakov (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ekaterinburg, Russia, and current WBO Intercontinental champion, has really stepped up his performances as his world title opportunity nears.

The 28 year-old Chuprakov has earned his opportunity with wins over five undefeated opponents plus victories over former world champion Dmitry Kirilov, as well as Eden Sosona (36-6-2), Timor Akhundov (15-2-1) and Pablo Manuel Ojeda (14-3).

Most recently, Chuprakov won a ten-round unanimous decision over Ernie Sanchez on July 14th.

“We are happy that Evgeny is closing in on this opportunity to fight for the WBO World Junior Lightweight title. We hope to have hm fighting the winner of Saturday’s fight in the very near future,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.





Antonio Vargas takes on Aaron Echeveste Lopez this Saturday in Kissimmee, Florida

This Saturday, 2016 U.S. Olympian and undefeated bantamweight Antonio Vargas is in action this Saturday night when he takes on Aaron Echeveste Lopez (5-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout at The Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 21 year-old Vargas has a record of 6-0 with three knockouts, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Luis Fernando Saavedra on February 23rd in Kissimmee.

Vargas of Kissimmee by way of Houston, has a win over undefeated Jonathan Garza (6-0) on his resume.

The Vargas – Lopez fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 PM ET.





“I trained hard for this fight, and I feel strong physically and mentally. This is one of the biggest fight cards that I have fought on. I look to be on many more this year. I’m excited for this fight and look to put on a great performance,” said Vargas.

“Coming out of the Olympics, I felt Antonio was one of the best talent’s coming out of the 2016 class. He has tremendous power and speed that will dazzle the boxing world, and we look forward to seeing that on display on Saturday night,” said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management.

Vargas is Promoted By Top Rank.

A NIGHT OF LIVE BOXING “The Series”

New Castle, DE – DeeLee Promotions, LLC along with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker presents A Night of Live Boxing “The Series” at Hockossin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockesssin, DE, Saturday night September 15, 2018. Delaware native, Lamonte “The Problem Solver” Singletary (9-2-0 6 KO’s), headlines a 10 bout professional fight card that puts an emphasis on an exciting group of young Delaware boxing talent. The dust barely settled on promoter Diane Lee Fischer Chritiano’s June 3, 2018 induction into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame before she hit the ground running on her next Delaware fight card. Delaware fight fans are no strangers to DeeLee fight cards and have never forgotten that she staged the first title fight ever held in the First State.

This 10 bout fight card is filled with plenty of the type of power punching young talent that keeps a crowd shouting for more. Delaware natives like “Jolt N” Joe Tiberi, Jr. (15-3-0 6 KO’s), Maurice “The War Time” Horne (2-0-0 2 KO’s) and super middleweight Brandon “King Bran” Mullins (2-0-0 1 KO) love to showcase their skills for their hometown fans and are chomping at the bit to get back in action.

Elsewhere on the card, Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-8-0 11 KO’s), the hard hitting Kennett Square, PA cruiserweight, plans to show everyone in the house the big time punching power he brings to every fight. Perhaps another crowd pleasing performance by Caputo Smith will inspire Emmanuel “The Feorican” Rodriguez, Justin Riley and Vinnie Kirkley to excel in their respective Pro Debuts.

Super Welterweight Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (1-0-0) and welterweight Michael “The Hammer” Crain (2-3-0 1 KO) round out the 10 bout card and have their own plans to show the fans just how it’s done.

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678.