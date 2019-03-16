‘Every Man for Himself’ results from Worcester, MA

A perfect storm struck last night at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. In the “Every Man for Himself” main event, hometown favorite Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. headlined his first show at home, in which his cousin, Owen Minor, made his pro debut, all topped by Ball capturing the vacant New England middleweight title.





(all pictures by Emily Harney, Shearns Boxing Promotions)

Ball (12-1-2, 8 KOs) used his height and reach advantage, effectively jabbing and mixing in some powerful body shots, to win a unanimous six-round unanimous decision over Danny “Feel Good Hollywood” Rosenberger (4-7-4, 1 KO).

“Everything turned out great for me,” Ball said after the comment. “I started using by jab in three first round and he couldn’t do anything against it. I wanted to knock him out, but I figured why rush it. He’s as tough kid. I should have gone to the body more.





“It feels to have this belt. I feel like I’ve been the best middleweight in New England for a long time. I dictated the pace of the fight and did my job.”

“Every Man for Himself” was the inaugural event presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP). “I feel like it was a success,” promoter Chuck Shearns reported. “I’m happy. The fights were good. The crowed enjoyed it and that’s most important. We’ll be coming right back June 14 (at the Worcester Palladium) with our friends from Rivera Promotions and Entertainment. Jose Antonio Rivera will be in his 50th pro fight.”

In the co-featured event, Southbridge, MA welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro: Pagan (6-0, 3 KOs) kept his unblemished record intact, out-boxing upset-minded Peruvian puncher Carlos Galindo (1-8) en route to a win by way of a four-round unanimous decision.

Former decorated amateur Minor (pictured to the right) didn’t disappoint his hometown fans in his long-awaited professional debut, dominating his opponent, Corey Morley (0-3-1), until referee Jackie Morrell waved off the action in round three for a technical knockout.

“This was great,” Minor remarked after the fight. “Fighting at home in front of my kids and friends and winning by knockout, it doesn’t get better than that, so I’m very happy. It’s been four years since I fought so there was some rust. It’s just going to keep getting better.”

Bridgeport, CT light weight Carlos Marrera III (1-2-1) earned his first win as a pro, taking a four-round unanimous decision from Edwin Rosado (1-9-1, 1 KO) in the most competitive fight of the night.

Worcester cruiserweight Jake Paradise (1-2, 1 KO) entertained his hometown fans, overcoming a legitimate first-round knockout to stop Francisco Artri Neto (0-3) in the second frame, the result of a lethal right to the body.

Fighting for the first time in 3 ½ years, Providence light heavyweight Angel Camacho, Jr. (16-0, 5 KOs) worked off some rust against journeyman Larry “Slomoshun” Smith (10-40-1, 7 KOs), of Dallas, who despite being a late replacement, extended Camacho the full six-rounds, albeit it losing a unanimous decision.

In the opening bout of the night, New Haven (CT) welterweight Anuel “Tsunami” Rosa improved to 2-0 (2 KOs) when referee Morrell halted the fight in the third round, because Danny Morales (0-8) had endured too much punishment. Rosa dropped Morales at the end of the first round, severely bloodying his opponent’s nose during the second round.

Official results below:

MAIN EVENT – VACANT NEW ENGLAND MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kendrick Ball, Jr. (12-2-2, 8 KOs), Worcester, MA

WDEC6 (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Danny Rosenberger (4-7-4, 1 KO), Youngstown, OH

(Ball won New England middleweight title)

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS

Wilfredo Pagan (6-0, 3 KOs), Southbridge, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 38-37)

Carlos Galindo (1-8), Woburn, MA by way of Peru

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Owen Minor (1-0, 1 KO), Worcester, MA

WTKO3 (0:44)

Corey Morley (0-3-1), Philadelphia, PA

CRUISERWEIGHTS (4)

Jake Paradise (1-2,1 KO), Worcester, MA

WKO2 (0:48)

Francisco Artri Neto (0-3), Woburn, MA

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Angel Camacho, Jr. (16-0, 5 KOs), Providence, RI

WDEC6 (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Larry Smith (10-40-1, 7 KOs), Dallas, TX

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Anuel Rosa (2-0, 2 KOs), New Haven, CT

WTKO3 (2:54)

Danny Morales (0-8), Bronx, NY

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Carlos Marrero III (1-2-1), Bridgeport, CT

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Edwin Rosado (1-9-1, 1 kO), Worcester, MA

Event sponsors included Lundgren Collision, Tecate, Grill 57, Worcester Railers, Worcester Red Sox, Palley Advertising, and Allstate Insurance.