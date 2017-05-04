Evans Eyes Titles This Summer

SAM EVANS believe he’ll progress past the “journeyman level” and move onto title opportunities in Walsall this Friday night.

The 21-year-old returns to the Black Country in what will be his ninth outing in little over 18 months as a professional.





And having watched stablemates Nathan Gorman and Reuben Arrowsmith recently contest championships, he’s keen to be the latest from product of Ricky Hatton’s stable to get a shot at a belt.

However, he must first pass a tricky six round test against Plymouth’s battle-hardened Christian Hoskin Gomez at the Banks’s Stadium.

“I’m 100 per cent focused on this fight and hopefully we can sit down afterwards and talk about what’s next. I want maybe an eight rounder and then it’ll be onto titles,” Evans said.

“I think I’m ready to go past the journeyman level now and I hope Ricky and the team can get me some kind of title shot before the end of the summer.

“Not that I’m calling Hoskin Gomez a journeyman. He’s more than that. He’s rough and tumble and comes to fight. I give him full respect.

“I’ve seen him fight a few times close up. He’s tough, he’s game, and likes to put on the pressure. It’s a good match up for me. I think his style suits me to a tee and it’ll make a great fight and I’ll come out on top.

“I enjoy the close up battles. I like going to war. I think it’s the perfect fight to move me to the next level.”

Friday’s event is entitled ‘Next Chapter’ and features Walsall duo, super lightweight, Luke Paddock, and bantamweight debutant, Humza Ali, along with Stoke cruiserweight, Luke Caci, Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, and West Bromwich welterweight, Tommy Loach.

Standard tickets priced at £30, are available by calling 07585 906792. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.