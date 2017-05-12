EVANGELISTA REPLACES LARA AGAINST HANK LUNDY JUNE 2

Visa problems in Mexico have forced a change in the June 2 main event at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.





Daniel Evangelista, of Mexico City, will replace Ricardo Lara, of Jalisco, Mexico, after Lara was unable to obtain a visa in time for the June 2 main event against Hank Lundy, of Philadelphia. The 27-year-old Evangelista has boxed twice in the United States and brings a 19-7-2 record with 15 knockouts into the fight with Lundy, who makes his first start in Philadelphia in nearly eight years. Lundy, 33, is 27-6-1, 13 K0s. He is the former NABF lightweight champion and last year he lost to Terrance Crawford, of Omaha, NE, for Crawford's WBO world junior welterweight title. The six-round semifinal matches junior middleweights Isaiah Wise, of Philadelphia, against Mark Daniels, of Crandon, WI, while another six-rounder features cruiserweights Alvin Varmall, of Catskill, NY, against Juan Reyna, of Brownsville, TX. Seven additional bouts complete the card, including matches featuring welterweight Marcel Rivers, junior welterweight Scott Kelleher and featherweight Crystian Peguero.