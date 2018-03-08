Evander Holyfield’s ‘The Real Deal Boxing’ announces four additional dates in 2018

Just two days away from their opening night at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 10, Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced four additional dates for 2018 to showcase the area’s top local talent and world class prospects.

“We’re very encouraged with the enthusiasm from the fans and media leading up to Saturday night in addition to working with the great team at the Kings Theatre and want to ensure that the area’s boxing fans know of our commitment to them in providing world class events.” said Holyfield. “The Kings Theatre will be our home in Brooklyn and we’re excited to announce these future events.”





Dates added to the 2018 schedule for The Real Deal Boxing at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY include;

Saturday, April 21 in association with World of Boxing

Saturday, June 9, National Puerto Rican Day Weekend in New York City

Saturday, September 8





Saturday, December 1

Continued Holyfield, “We’ll be announcing the details of our April 21 event next week and our team is very excited to host National Puerto Rican Day on June 9.”

This Saturday night is headlined by an eight-round junior welterweight battle between undefeated Mexican/American, Brooklyn native Julian Sosa, (10-0-1, 3 KO’s), Dominican Wilmer Rodriguez, (9-1-0, 7 KO’s).

As announced earlier this week, Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has entered into a partnership with CBS Sports Digital to stream its events on the OTT service SportsLive free of charge.





Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series II’ this Saturday night presented in association with World of Boxing, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com. Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY 11226. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

