Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing looks toward the international stage!!

Following their highly successful event (a co-promotion with Uprising Promotions) this past Friday night in Kingston, Jamaica, Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing is looking ahead to the international stage towards promoting future events.





“We just returned from Kingston, Jamaica where one of our top prospects Kemahl ‘The Hitman’ Russell defended his Junior NABF Middleweight Title; not only do we have plans to continue promoting in Jamaica, but The Real Deal Boxing will be bringing our brand to other parts of the world as well,” said The Real Deal Boxing CEO Sal Musumeci.

Russell stopped Michi Munoz in the second round on Friday night, March 16, headlining in front of a passionate home crowd at the National Arena in Kingston.

“The atmosphere in the venue was tremendous on Friday night and we received a tremendous amount of support from the fans and media throughout the promotion.”

Working under his previous company, Final Forum Inc., Musumeci was the first to promote at the beautiful Venetian Casino in Macao, China on January 28, 2008. The event was headlined by a 12-round heavyweight title bout between Derric Rossey and Ray Mercer.

Continued Musumeci, “Boxing is such a worldwide sport, now more than ever with the internet and with the rising stars we have on our roster we will definitely look to increase our exposure globally this year.”





The Real Deal Boxing will return to the legendary Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 21, 2018 for the third installment of their ‘Showcase Series’ acclaimed events.