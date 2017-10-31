Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal boxing signs Jerobe Santana

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has signed Spanish Lightweight Contender JEROBE “Chocolatito” SANTANA, (15-1, 5 KO’s), of Las Palmas, Spain to an exclusive promotional contract, it was announced today.

The 24-year-old Santana returns to action against battle-tested Panamanian ROLANDO “Tractor” GIORNO, (21-8, 15 KO’s), on Saturday, November 11 in a six round clash at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain.





Said Santana, “I’m honored that a boxing legend such as Evander Holyfield would take an interest in my career. I know that having him in my corner will give me the opportunities to fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion.”

“We’re very excited to start working with Jerobe, he’s a very talented and charismatic fighter that fans in America will become instant fans of when they see him fight,” said ERIC BENTLEY, COO of The Real Deal Boxing. “Following his November 11 bout, we’ll be making plans for his debut in the United States.”

Santana turned professional at the age of 21 following a very successful amateur campaign including capturing the bronze medal at the Youth National Championships at the age of 17 in addition to winning the silver medal at the Elite National Championships two years later.

Twice during his sixteen bout career, Santana has won the WBC Youth World Lightweight Title.

Santana is returning to the ring following the only loss of his career, a hard fought 12-round decision to Marvin Petit on May 18, 2017 in Paris, France for the vacant EBU-EU (European Union) Lightweight Title.





Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).