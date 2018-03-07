Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports announces partnership with CBS Sports digital to stream events globally

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has announced a partnership with CBS Sports Digital to stream professional boxing events live on the OTT service SportsLive for free.

The first event to be streamed, ‘Real Deal Showcase Series II’, will emanate from the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, March 10, 2018.





“This is another key initiative for our company to branch out so that our world-class fighters will be watched online, anywhere in the world, free of charge,” said Sal Musumeci, CEO of The Real Deal Boxing. “This will be a first-class production and I’m very excited to hear the response from fans and media worldwide.”

“Our goal has been to provide our fighters with a global platform so that the Real Deal Boxing series’ can reach as many viewers as possible, and this deal with CBS Sports Digital will allow just that, “said Eric Bentley, COO of The Real Deal Boxing. “We’d like to thank Peter Kahn and Hardwired Marketing Group for their efforts in creating this mutually beneficial partnership.”

Said Peter Kahn, founder and CEO of Hardwired Marketing Group, “As over-the-top (OTT) programming is rapidly becoming the distribution of the future, the partnership with CBS Sports Digital is a natural fit. CBS Sports Digital is a leader in the digital sports landscape and our partnership provides Real Deal Sports & Entertainment with an opportunity to reach boxing fans from around the world who want to see competitive fights. The SportsLive service will allow fans worldwide to enjoy fights from their phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs with no barriers. It will also allow Real Deal Sports & Entertainment to provide sponsors and advertisers with the opportunity to reach a broader and targeted audience.

The streaming of the showcase series will provide a vehicle for fans to see the champions of tomorrow.”





The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across schools and sports.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).

SOCIAL MEDIA