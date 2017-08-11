Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports And Entertainment Hits Queens on September 9

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment will present its first card in New York City as numerous contenders and world class prospects from the tri-state area will see action on Saturday, September 9 at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley.

Said Holyfield, “New York City is truly the capital of boxing and I always felt that way when I fought here. The toughest and best fighters and most knowledgeable and passionate fans are from here and this show will meet the standard that this city has set for decades.”

“Our team is thrilled to promote the first Real Deal Sports and Entertainment event in New York City at the Resorts World Casino in Queens on Friday, September 9,” said Bentley. “Unfortunately we had to postpone our original local date of August 11 due to some logistical issues, but we’re excited to promote this world class event for the great boxing fans in the Tri-State area.”





Tickets priced at $150 (VIP Ringside), $125, $75 and $50 can be purchased online at www.RWNewYork.com. Special VIP Packages are also available by emailing Info@TheRealDealBoxing.com. Resorts World Casino is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica NY 11420. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

In the main event, former WBC Featherweight World Champion ELIO “The Kid” ROJAS, (24-3-0, 14 KO’s), of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic battles local fan favorite BRYANT “Pee Wee” CRUZ, (17-2-0, 8 KO’s), of Port Chester, New York in a lightweight battle scheduled for ten rounds.

Rojas will be looking to step back into the win column following a slugfest with boxing superstar Mikey Garcia on July 30, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. Winning the WBC Featherweight World Title by defeating Takahiro Ao in July 2009, Rojas held the title for three years prior to a very close decision loss to Jhonny Gonzalez in April 2012 in Cancun, Mexico.

Victorious in his first sixteen professional fights the 27-year-old Cruz will look to get back on the winning track following a hard-fought loss to undefeated prospect Ryan Martin on March 18, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.





Co-featured in an eight round middleweight battle, Paterson, New Jersey’s IAN “Young General” GREEN, (12-1-0, 9 KO’s), faces off against hard hitting KEMAHL “The Hitman” RUSSELL, (11-1-0, 9 KO’s), of Kingston, Jamaica.

Just 23-years-old, Green has continuously impressed local boxing fans with each victory. Currently on a four bout winning streak, his most recent start resulted in a sensational win over fellow undefeated prospect Andy Mejias on March 23, 2017 in Randolph, New Jersey.

In a special feature attraction, former amateur standout EDGAR BERLANGA, (4-0, 4 KO’s), of Brooklyn, New York will make his highly anticipated hometown debut in a four round super middleweight bout against also undefeated SAADIQ MUHAMMAD, (4-0, 4 KO’s), of Rochester, New York.

Just 20-years-old, Berlanga was an outstanding amateur proudly representing his Puerto Rican heritage.

An eight-time national champion, Berlanga compiled an excellent amateur record of 162-17 and has quickly turned heads in the professional ranks, with each of his first four fights ending in knockouts in the initial stanza.

Also featured on the undercard is middleweight prospect DEVAUN LEE, (8-2-1, 3 KO’s) of Queens, New York. Holder of the New York State Middleweight Title, Lee returns to battle following a six round decision victory over Robelle Rogers on June 23 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky at the inaugural Real Deal Promotions’ event.

Undefeated Mexican welterweight prospect JULIAN SOSA, (8-0-1, 3 KO’s), will look to stay in the win column making his third start of 2017. Fighting in Brooklyn on April 22, Sosa stopped Emmanuel Valdez in the third round.

Fighting under the Real Deal Promotions banner for the first time, Brooklyn based welterweight CESAR FRANCIS, (1-0,) will look to continue his rise in the professional ranks. Pro debuting on March 11, 2017 in Atlantic City, Francis won a four round decision over Steve Moore.

Also fighting out of the legendary boxing borough of Brooklyn, 21-year-old KHALID TWAITI, (1-0, 1 KO), will take his first bow under the Real Deal Promotions banner. Twaiti stopped Michael Pridgen in the first round on February 11, 2017 making his professional debut.

Rounding out the undercard is the highly anticipated pro debut of acclaimed amateur, featherweight, SALEH ALMULAKI of Queens, New York.

Further information on these five undercard bouts will be announced shortly.