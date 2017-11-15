Evander Holyfield & Luis Collazo Ring 8’s Special Guest Speakers

Hall of Famer Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield and former world welterweight champion Luis Collazo will be special guest speakers at Ring 8’s next monthly meeting,Tuesday night, November 21, at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York.

Because a large crowd is expected, only Ring 8 members will be allowed to attend this meeting, but membership may be obtained at the door for those interested in joining Ring 8.





“Evander Holyfield is one of the few living legends in our sport,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “So, you can imagine how thrilled we are to have him as a guest speaker. We had planned to present Holyfield with the Ring 8 Legends Award at our holiday banquet, but a lucrative business opportunity will prohibit him from being there that afternoon. Instead, we will present him with that award at O’Neil’s. It says a lot about Evander that he adjusted his schedule to remain in New York to attend our meeting.

“Luis Collazo is a terrific fighter in his own right, having been a former world champion. His career seems to be on an upswing once again and we are anxious to hear about his future plans.”

Holyfield has retired as a boxer with an outstanding 44-10-2 (29 KOs), but this past year he has operated a New York City-based promotional company, Real Deal Boxing. A U.S. Olympian, Holyfield is the only unified world cruiserweight champion, as well as a four-time heavyweight champion of the world.

He had a 16-7-2 record in world title fights and won 19 of 30 fights with two draws against past or present world champions, defeating a Who’s Who list of all-time greats such as Dwight Muhammad Qawi, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Riddick Bowe and Mike Tyson (twice), among the more notables.

Born in Brooklyn and now a resident of Queens, Collazo (37-7. 20 KOs) captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight world title on April 2, 2005, winning a 12-round split decision over hometown favorite and defending champion Jose Antonio Rivera in Worcester, Massachusetts.





The 26-year-old Collazo, who has also defeated world champions Miguel Angel Gonzalez and Victor Ortiz, remains a world title contender having upset 21-1 Sammy Vasquez in his last action by way of a sixth-round knockout last February.