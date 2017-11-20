Evander Holyfield & Luis Collazo Ring 8’s Special Guest Speakers

Hall of Famer Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield and former world welterweight champion Luis Collazo will be special guest speakers tomorrow night (Tuesday, Nov. 21) at Ring 8’s next monthly meeting, at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York,

Because a large crowd is expected, only Ring 8 members will be allowed to attend this meeting, but membership may be obtained at the door for those interested in joining Ring 8.

ABOUT RING 8: Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.





Go on line to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00 and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.