European title double-header confirmed for Aarhus on March 18

Dina Thorslund (8-0, 5 KOs) will face Gabriella Mezei (8-7-2, 3 KOs) for the European Super Bantamweight Championship on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

In her last fight, the 23 year-old claimed her first title, winning the WBC Youth World title in her hometown of Struer; putting in an impressive performance against Xenia Jorneac. Now, Thorslund will have the opportunity to claim her second major championship.





“I’m looking forward to fight for another title,’’ says Thorlsund. ‘’To become European Champion has always been one of my big goals as a fighter.

“I’m in great shape. I have been building on my form from my last fight in Struer, and I can promise that I will show up 100 per cent ready in Aarhus

“Mezei is a good challenge. She moves a lot, and I must be on guard, because she throws some wild shots. It’s not a fight I can take lightly, but I’m sure it will bring out the best in me, and I feel confident that I will claim another belt.

‘’It’s been an amazing time since I won the Youth World title. People are still congratulating me. They say that the whole town is proud of me and that they all had an amazing night watching me win. It’s really overwhelming, and I’m very grateful for that.

“I hope there will be many fans taking the trip to Aarhus. My fans mean a lot to me, both in good times and bad, and I will do my best to pay them back with another title on March 18.”

Thorslund’s promoter, Nisse Sauerland, revealed that the eventual goal is for Dina to become world champion, but admits there will be some tough challenges along the way.

“This is another excellent opportunity for Dina,’’ said Sauerland. “The EBU title is a highly prestigious belt, and if she wins, it’s another step in the right direction towards a World title.

“We have big plans for Dina, but she needs to come through tough tests like this if she wants to fulfill her potential”.

This will be the second European title in Aarhus, as hometown hero Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his European Featherweight Championship against undefeated British boxer Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs).

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267.

All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting