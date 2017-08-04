Eubank Jr. joins Mayweather’s camp before facing Yildirim at the World Boxing Super Series

Chris Eubank Jr. is warming up for his WBSS quarter-final clash against Turkish Avni Yilderim with Floyd Mayweather and the Money Team.

“I have trained with Floyd and the Money Team on and off for years now,” said Chris Eubank Jr.

“It is Floyd’s last ever training camp and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be a part of that. So I booked my flight and I’ll be at the Mayweather Boxing Gym until the beginning of September,” said the British IBO super middleweight champion.





While Eubank Jr. is preparing himself for the battle of the 168lb (76,2 kg) Muhammad Ali Trophy, Mayweather is focusing on another much anticipated fight against UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

“I will be ringside for the big fight against McGregor. I haven’t been this intrigued to watch a fight in years. Nobody really knows what’s going to happen and that’s what I think makes it so appealing.”

Eubank Jr. booked his ticket to the World Boxing Super Series after his hard-fought unanimous decision over Arthur Abraham at the Wembley Arena July 15, and since then he has remained in training.

“It was straight back to the gym after the Abraham fight. No rest for the wicked,” said Eubank Jr.





Venue and date for Eubank Jr. vs. Avni Yilderim will be announced shortly.