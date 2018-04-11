Former World Champions Collide For WBF Title

Former World Champions Cosme “Chino” Rivera and Miguel “Titere” Vazquez will clash for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Mexican Welterweight title on Friday April 13 at the Parque Revolucion in Rivera´s home-town of Culiacan, Mexico.





Promoted by Promociones Boxisticas Culiacan, the fight headlines a show labelled “Honor & Glory”, and will put the winner in a position to challenge for the WBF World Welterweight title, currently held by Bethuel Ushona from Namibia, in the foreseeable future.

Rivera, 43-24-3 (29), won the WBF World Welterweight title in 2003 by defeating James Hare (28-0-1) in England, and has fought a regular who’s-who of the best Light Welterweights and Welterweights of his generation.

Now 41 years old, and with a long list of other titles on his resume as well, he is still going strong and coming off victories in his two most recent outings. But it would be quite the Cinderella-story if he manages to beat Vazques, ten years the younger man, and eventually get a crack at the title he held fifteen years ago.

Guadalajara´s Miguel Vazquez, 39-6 (15), won and defended the IBF World Lightweight title six times between 2010 and 2014. As tricky as they come, he was for a long time very much avoided by other world titlists, and never got a chance to regain his Lightweight crown.





Moving up in weight, he lost to undefeated Scottish Light Welterweight contender Josh Taylor last November in Edinburgh, and he is now looking to get back on track towards becoming world champion again in yet another new weight class.

While the main event will either see a local hero firmly resurrect his career, or put his rival back in the world championship mix instead of himself, “Honor Y Gloria” will also feature a long line of potential future stars, as the undercard includes some of the best local prospects in interesting match-ups.

Essaoudi Challenges WBF World Champ Bejeran

Ilias “Assassin” Essaoudi, 12-0 (9), took aim at World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Welterweight Champion Rafael Bejeran some time ago. Consequently he was asked to earn the opportunity in a fight with former IBF World Champion Kassim Ouma, so that’s what he did.





Last December the 28-year-old German gritted out a close, but deserved, unanimous decision over Ouma (29-10-1), and on April 8 at the Grosse Freiheit 36 in the St. Pauli quarter of Hamburg he gets his shot at Bejeran and the WBF world title.

Rafael “Karibik Tiger” Bejeran, 25-2-1 (11), became champion in April of 2017 when he scored a sixth round technical decision over extremely game and tough South African national titlist Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo at the same venue.

The Hamburg-based Dominican, fighting out of Germany since 2010, stayed busy with a first round demolition of Hungarian former WBF Intercontinental Middleweight ruler Attila Koros in December, but this will be his first title-defense.

With backing of the fans in his adopted home-town, and his considerable advantage in experience, Bejeran must be considered a favourite to retain his crown. However, Essaoudi proved his worth against Ouma, and has long been confident that he has what it takes to unseat Bejeran.

Time will tell if The Assassin has set his target too high, or if The Tiger has bit off more than he can chew.

Rafael Bejeran vs. Ilias Essaoudi for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Welterweight title on April 8 in Hamburg, Germany, is the main event of s show promoted by Boxen Im Norden.