Esquiva Falcao & Antonio Vargas added to Friday’s card in Kissimmee Florid

Miami FL; All Star Boxing INC in Association with Top Rank have added Olympic Prospects Esquiva Falcao & Antonio Vargas to the loaded bill this Friday in Kissimmee Florida. In Addition Cuban Sensation Hairon “Maja” Socarras will also be featured on the card. The show will air Live on Telemundo and will be the final installment of the network as they close out a strong 2017.

Falcao a Silver Medalist in the London 2012 Olympic games, became the first Brazilian in Boxing to reach a gold medal match. Shortly after making his debut in 2014, Falcao has mounted an impressive record of 18 wins with 12 coming by way of knockout. He will be making his 3rd appearance this year as he faces Spaniard Jose Fandino in an 8 round Middleweight match. Falcao is on the verge of a world title opportunity which he hopes to land in 2018.





Meanwhile Vargas (4-0 3KOs) a former United States representative in Rio 2016, is fresh off his olympic cycle and is wasting no time in the pro ranks. He will be making his 4th appearance on Telemundo this year in a fight scheduled for 6 rounds in the Bantamweight division as he squares off with undefeated Raul Garza (6-0 1KO). Vargas fights for the 2nd time in 4 weeks and continues to build his fan base in his hometown of Kissimmee Florida.

Hairon “Maja” Soccarras (16-0-2 11KO’s) has rejuvenated his career be signing with Longtime Boxing Figure Walter Alvarez. Maja debuted on Telemundo in 2011 with a sensational Knockout over Carlos Bruno. Socarras has had a few years of ups and downs over recent time due to lack of inactivity but under the tutelage of Alvarez, he has decided to return were it all started on the Telemundo airwaves in his home state of Florida. Maja faces tough Mexican Contender Gabino “Flash” Cota (19-8-1 17KO’s) in the super featherweight division scheduled for 6 rounds.

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

TV: Telemundo 11:35 EST/ 10:35 CST

Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida

Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office