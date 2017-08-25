ESPN’s Telecast between Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo was Second Most-Watched Fight on Cable in 2017

ESPN’s English and Spanish-language live telecast of the Saturday, August 19, “Unification” fight between Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo was seen by an average live audience of 1.3 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN Deportes combined during the main event, making it the second-most watched fight on cable this year.

Crawford, (32-0, 23 KOs) the 2014 Fighter of the Year, risked his WBO, World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring magazine world titles against undefeated International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion Julius Indongo (22-1, 11 KOs). Crawford, after knocking Indongo out in the third round, became the first undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world to hold all 4 four major titles.





Crawford vs Indongo main event averaged 1.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the second-largest audience for boxing on cable in 2017 (behind ESPN’s Pacquiao/Horn main event which delivered 3.7 million viewers on ESPN).