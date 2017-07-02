Boxing News 24/7


Pacquiao vs. Horn bring in HUGE ratings on ESPN

- Leave a Comment

ESPN’s live telecast of the Saturday, July 1, “Battle of Brisbane” (10 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET) delivered a 1.8 metered market rating according to Nielsen, making it the highest-rated fight on record for a cable network this decade.*

The WBO World Welterweight Championship main event between Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), the Filipino legend and boxing’s only eight-division world champion, against undefeated No. 1 contender and Brisbane’s favorite son Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) (12 a.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET) delivered a 2.4 overnight rating. Horn defeated Pacquiao by a controversial unanimous decision.

Based on overnight Nielsen results, the “Battle of Brisbane” is likely to be the highest-rated fight on ESPN’s networks since the mid 1990’s.


Las Vegas was the top local market for the fight with a 4.0 metered market rating, including a 5.1 rating during the main event.

Metered Market Ratings for the Top Five Cities:

Rank

City


Rating

1

Las Vegas

4.0

2

Los Angeles

3.7

3

Raleigh-Durham

3.6

4

New Orleans

3.1

5

San Diego

3.0

Streaming results also broke ESPN records for boxing, making the fight the most-streamed boxing event on record for both the ESPN and ESPN Deportes networks. ESPN had a streaming average minute audience of 78K, 392K unique viewers, and 14.4 million total minutes. Based on all three measures, the fight was the most-streamed boxing event on record on ESPN’s networks. On ESPN Deportes, the fight had a streaming average minute audience of 1.4K, 7.8K unique viewers, and 253K total minutes streamed. Based on all three measures, the fight was the most-streamed boxing event on record on ESPN Deportes.

READ  Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn on BoxNation

“The Battle of Brisbane” is available to stream now on the ESPN app. It will also re-air on ESPN2 tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

*Records date to 2010.

Latest Videos



You are here: Home / Boxing Results / Pacquiao vs. Horn bring in HUGE ratings on ESPN

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
What next for Jeff Horn? The new WBO welterweight champ calls out Floyd Mayweather!

New WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn is the fighter all of boxing is talking about right now; or at least...

Close