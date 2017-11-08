ESPN Signs Mark Kriegel, Renowned Sports Broadcaster, Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Author, to New Multi-Year Deal

ESPN today announced it has signed renowned sports broadcaster, Pulitzer Prize finalist and author Mark Kriegel to a new multi-year deal. Kriegel, a widely respected, seasoned sports media talent, will make his ESPN television debut this Saturday November 11 on Top Rank on ESPN alongside Teddy Atlas, when Artur Beterbiev and Enrico Koelling battle for the vacant International Boxing Federation light heavyweight title.

In addition to his on-air boxing analyst duties, Kriegel will do long-form story-telling, and video and print essays, on a wide array of subjects, including boxing and the NBA. His contributions will appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN.com, ESPN The Magazine and numerous television networks as a commentator.





“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the ESPN boxing team,” said Mark Gross, senior vice president, production and remote events. “Given his illustrious background in the boxing world, fans will be able to experience his fantastic storytelling via original features and commentary during live fights.”

“It is a real joy to welcome Mark Kriegel to ESPN,” said Rob King, senior vice president, original content, news and digital media. “He is a spectacular talent who tells unforgettable tales with heart and intellect, and his award-winning writing will be a most welcome addition to our all-star team of storytellers.”

Kriegel is an Emmy Award winning television broadcaster and journalist. As a general assignment reporter at the Daily News, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He also wrote the acclaimed New York Times bestsellers, Pistol: The Life of Pet Maravich, Namath: A Biography and The Good Son: The Life of Ray “Boom” Mancini. He is also the author of a novel, Bless Me, Father, which the Los Angeles Times called “mesmerizing.”