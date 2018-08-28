2 Division World Champion Andre Ward Confirmed For 4th Annual Box Fan Expo

Two division world champion Andre “SOG” Ward has confirmed that that he will have a booth and interact with the fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.





Ward will make his First appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing autographs and also have merchandise for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this boxing superstar and the former #1 Pound for Pound best Boxer in the world at the SON OF GOD Apparel Booth for more info go to: http://andresogward.com/

Ward joins Abner Mares, Mikey Garcia, James Toney, Mayweather Promotions, WBC, WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

ESPN Signs Andre Ward to New Multi-Year Deal

Undefeated two-division world champion and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, has agreed to a new multiyear deal with ESPN, it was announced today. Under the agreement, Ward will serve as an on-site studio boxing analyst for ESPN.





“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Andre,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events. “Andre’s experience in the ring, wealth of knowledge and passion for boxing will further enrich our live boxing coverage and provide fans a unique perspective of the sport.”

Added Ward: “I’m excited to officially become a part of ESPN’s broadcast team. ESPN’s new boxing platform is an opportunity for today’s talent to be exposed to a wider audience and it pushes the sport forward. My desire is to be an asset to those watching all over the world by giving viewers an unbiased, educated opinion that is clear and concise.”

Ward, the former Ring Magazine number one Pound-For-Pound fighter and former Unified Light Heavyweight Champion of the World, will make his next onsite appearance at Atlantic City Ocean Resort Casino Saturday, August 18th, for ESPN’s telecast of Top Rank on ESPN headlined by heavyweight contender Bryant “B.Y.” Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs) facing off Alexander “Sascha” Dimitrenko (41-3, 26 KOs), airing at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. On August 25th, Ward will be onsite at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for ESPN’s coverage of Top Rank on ESPN featuring Ray Beltrán defending the WBO lightweight title against former junior lightweight world champion, Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.