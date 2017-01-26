ESPN Recognizes Top Catz Boxing’s Feb 4 Wilson Fight Night Card

ESPN recognizes the hard work and solid matchmaking of Top Catz Boxing by listing the Feb 4 Wilson Fight Night card on their prestigious ESPN boxing schedule.





Top Catz Boxing is focused on making a name for North Carolina boxing. TCB is unwavering in their commitment to increase the popularity of North Carolina’s rich and storied boxing scene. They are trying to do so by providing outstanding boxing promotions that will eventually make North Carolina a premier destination for high-energy events which provide local, national, and international talent a platform to showcase their skills and hard work, and provide boxing fans with consistent, quality boxing.

Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams features Austin Bryant, Jamar Freeman, and a next generation of stars ready to lead North Carolina into a prominent place in the U.S. boxing scene.

The Wilson Fight Night card is a small example of what the super talented group of people at Top Catz Boxing can and will do in the future.

ESPN’s recognition of their hard work and commitment sets the bar high for not only Top Catz Boxing, but for all boxing in the state of North Carolina.

Tickets to the Top Catz Boxing promoted event are priced at $20 and $35. The $75 ringside seats are SOLD OUT! Tickets are available online at www.topcatzboxing.com or at https://wilson-fight-night.ticketbud.com/wilson-fight-night – Tickets can also be purchased by calling 919 701-CATZ.

For more information about Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams,” follow Top Catz Boxing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @TOPCATZBOXING.