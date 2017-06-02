ESPN to Honor Muhammad Ali at First Year of His Passing

ESPN will honor Muhammad Ali, “The Greatest,” renowned world champion and humanitarian on the first anniversary of his passing, beginning Saturday, June 3, with a variety of special features, stories and photo essays.

The Ali-centric coverage starts on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET on ESPN2 with airings of some of Ali’s most memorable fights and moments.

4:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Ali’s Dozen

Ali’s 65

6:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Clay Greatest Hits Vol I

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Clay Greatest Hits Vol II

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Ali vs George Foreman (10/30/1974)

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Ali vs George Frazier (9/30/1975)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Ali vs Greatest fighters (Cosell at Ali’s Camp, Ali declares himself “the Greatest.”)

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry Foreman

ESPN.com

· A year ago, a chosen few brought Muhammad Ali to his final rest. This is the story of how they carried out their sacred calling: http://www.espn.com/espn/feature/story/_/id/19409912/the-planning-muhammad-ali-funeral

· Renowned ESPN boxing writer Dan Rafael shows some Ali memorabilia from his 6,500 item collection in this photo-based feature: http://es.pn/2qJVyvJ

· Remembering Ali: all of ESPN.com’s Ali content from last year: http://www.espn.com/espn/feature/story/_/id/15926173/muhammad-ali

E:60 “Ali’s Last Round,” Sunday June at 9 p.m. ET

Nearly one year ago, on June 10th, 2016, the world’s eyes were on Louisville, Kentucky as the city said goodbye to its most revered native son, “The Greatest”, Muhammad Ali.

Tens of thousands lined the streets to pay respects to “The Champ” during the funeral procession that traveled some 20 miles across the city.

In the middle of this vast outpouring of emotion and remembrance, one man was tasked with a solemn duty. His name is Hamilton Porter, and he drove Muhammad Ali’s hearse. It’s a job he has carried out countless times before, one that he was born into as the fourth generation to work at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home.

E:60 shares Porter’s memory of that day, a day when he carried out the same professional duties he does all the time, but this time, millions of people were watching.

E:60 this Sunday June 4th at 9am ET on ESPN.