Errol Spence – Yordenis Ugas under quotes for April 16th

Fighters competing on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas SHOWTIME PPV undercard previewed their respective showdowns during a virtual press conference Tuesday before they step into the ring on Saturday, April 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The virtual press conference featured exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, who meet in the co-main event, unbeaten Jose Valenzuela and former world champion Francisco Vargas, who square off in a lightweight attraction, plus all-action welterweights Cody Crowley and Josesito Lopez, who battle in the telecast opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday:

ISAAC CRUZ

“I feel blessed and I’m ready to give my all once again. I’m excited to continue to show the best of myself in 2022.

“I wish I had pressured more against Gervonta Davis. If I had knocked him down I think it would have been a different story and it would have been me with my hand raised.

“Everything that happened in the Davis fight has made me better. My profile is definitely raised, but it has not gone to my head. I’m only focused on giving the fans the show that they crave and I know that I’m capable of giving them that.

“I respect Gamboa and I thank him for the opportunity of getting to fight him. His resume is beyond reproach. However, I’m not here to lay down for anyone. I’m here to show that I’m one of the top fighters in the division.

“My fists are going to speak inside of the ring. It’s not for me to say whether one punch can change the fight or not, we’re going to see what happens inside the ring on fight night.

“Each fight is different. I’m going to be ready for anything that Gamboa has to offer. I’m getting ready with an amazing training camp and I’m looking forward to showing everyone everything that I’m capable of.

“I learned a valuable lesson from the Davis fight. I learned that I need to be focused inside the fight at every moment. I’m going to show people that I’m the Mexican fighter that can rule the 135-pound division.

“I’m ready for however long it takes me to get this win, one round or all 12. I’m going to prove to all the top lightweights that I’m ready to fight any of them. If those fighters want to prove that they belong on the top level, then they have to fight me.”

YURIORKIS GAMBOA

“What I value the most is the fact that I’m going to be able to give fans the chance to see me fight once again and show them what I can do in the ring.

“I’m a pro. I’m not in the business of sending messages or making statements. What I’m focused on is trying to become number one and being the best I can be inside the ring in order to beat my opponent. The rest is just talk.

“My mere presence in this fight, the way that we have been prepared for this fight and what’s at stake, that alone tells you that I am one of the top fighters in the division.

“I have a tactical plan. I have a strategy ready to go for whatever happens. I’m ready to go for whatever comes my way and I’m planning to face anything and everything.

“I definitely have the edge in experience but at the same time, I’m going to rely on my preparation. I’m going to rely on the game plan and the strategy that we have put together to be able to fight and win any way we can.

“I’m going to show everybody that’s watching on T.V. and that’s watching in the stands that Yuriorkis Gamboa is still here to stay and that Yuriorkis Gamboa can still be the best in the division. There are definitely a lot of people that are overlooking what I still have left in the tank and the quality of fighter that I still am. People are going to see that that’s just noise.

“When I beat Isaac Cruz, I want the rematch with Gervonta Davis. I really didn’t feel comfortable with the way that first fight unfolded. I fought with a torn Achilles for 11 rounds but I was still able to withstand everything and get to the finish. I need another bite at the apple and I need to show that I have the quality to beat him. I need to fight him while I’m healthy and 100 percent because that fight will be totally different.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“This win is going to show everyone that I’m here and that I can compete with the top guys. Francisco Vargas is a strong former champion and I’m excited for the challenge.

“I’m always trying to make a statement, but I don’t want to get carried away looking for the knockout and make a mistake. I’m going to stick to the game plan.

“Vargas is still a great fighter. He gave Isaac Cruz a run for his money and couldn’t get him out of there. So my mission is to go in there and out-perform everybody.

“It’s a dream come true to be on a card like this. The whole card is stacked. I’m very excited and I’m looking to steal the show. This is everything that I’ve worked so hard for.

“I just remember watching Vargas coming up and putting on great performances. I’m happy about it. He’s the perfect opponent because we’re both going to come to fight.

“I’m extremely focused on this fight. He’s still a dangerous fighter. I’ve been in training camp for three months. I’m not just training to win, I’m training to look spectacular.

“It’s a great experience training with David and Jose Benavidez and their team. When I go and spar other fighters, I feel like a veteran because I’ve been training with them since I was a teenager. It’s been a great opportunity for me.

“I’m hungry, I’m young and I believe that he’s on his way out. You could definitely call this a passing of the torch.”

FRANCISCO VARGAS

“My main objective is to win the fight. Nothing else matters. All I want is to win the fight in order to get the best possible opportunity after this fight.

“I’m going to listen to my body. That’s the bottom line. When I can feel that my body says no more, then that will be the time for me to step aside. But for now, I feel like my body is just fine. I feel capable. I feel ready and I will be ready to go on April 16.

“Of course it motivates me when I hear Valenzuela say that I am past my prime and on the way out. But at the same time, I know how I feel. I feel totally ready. I feel in shape physically and mentally to be up to the challenge. I’m going to prove that to all of you on fight night.

“We are simply going to take this fight round-by-round. We are doing a great job in training camp to make sure that I can go the entire 10 rounds if needed.

“I can promise you that it’s going to be a great fight. A very entertaining fight. The fans are going to love it.

“I know what it feels like to be Jose’s age. I was in his place at one point where I felt like I had all the energy in the world and felt that I was going to take over the world. But what I’m lacking in youth, I gained in experience. I have maturity now. In this fight, you’re going to see how that experience is going to work in my favor.”

CODY CROWLEY

“The victory in my last fight didn’t change my confidence. I’ve had the same confidence since day one. What did I say at the last press conference? I told Kudratillo Abdukakhorov I was going to take him to deep waters. What you saw was a guy who was sinking and drowning. That’s because of the high power pressure I produce every time I’m in the ring. It looks easy, and guys say they want to go toe-to-toe with me, but within a round or two, their backs are on the ropes.

“I have a guy in Josesito Lopez who’s coming forward and who’s ready to sit there and bang it out. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to give the fans the entertainment that they’re paying for. Every time I fight I make sure the fans are getting their money’s worth.

“I thank Josesito for taking this fight. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to get in the ring and paint the beautiful picture I’m about to paint. I respect him, but when the bell rings, the light goes off and it’s time to go.

“I bring a pressure that’s not fun to face. I make it so you can’t breathe and you can’t move your legs or hands. I’m like an octopus in that ring. Once I step in there, I’m on you like glue.

“I hope he brings another level of experience and puts me into a position I’ve never been in, because that’s going to bring out the best version of Cody Crowley. That’s what I strive for. I want to be in a position that I don’t think I can get out of. That’s when you will see what I’m truly made out of.

“At the end of the day I’m a scrappy, hard-working pressure fighter that just keeps coming forward. I would love to be able to showcase some of my boxing abilities. Normally I have to chase people down. I’m hoping that’s not the case with Lopez and that we can go toe-to-toe. But I’ll be ready to show off the boxing abilities that not everyone has seen.

“I have power, speed and aggression. The last 20 guys have said they were going to be able to withstand the pressure, but eventually, the pipe bursts.”

JOSESITO LOPEZ

“Everyone should expect fireworks. You know every fight that I’m in, it’s fireworks. Cody Crowley seems to be the exact type of fighter that I like facing. I know it’s going to be a great match and you’ll see a big difference in experience. I’m going to take him to those deep waters and I’m going to drown him in those deep waters.

“Is Josesito Lopez still a top fighter at 147 pounds? Yeah, that may be the question. You’ll see on April 16. I’m definitely ready. I feel great. I’ve had a wonderful camp. I take no shortcuts. I’m all in and I’m ready for this fight. I take every fight like a championship fight.

“I’m the type of fighter that doesn’t look ahead past my next opponent. I’ve devoted the last eight weeks of training camp getting ready for this opponent. I’m not looking far ahead. I have a task on April 16 and once I take care of that, we can look ahead. I definitely want to face the best fighters there are. The best in the world. I’m not going to go as far as to say that I’m the best fighter in the world, but I can beat some of the best fighters in the world. I want to prove that.

“I’ve been motivated this entire camp. I’m ready. I’m expecting the best in Cody. I’m more than prepared. I have a great team and great sparring partners that can be top welterweights as well. I’m definitely prepared and I’m going to prove it to the world and show that I am one of the best fighters in the world.

“I’m always in the gym so I’ve been training constantly. Sometimes a little rust is good. But I’ve been sparring and training throughout this entire year. Ring rust won’t be an issue.

“I’m excited to be back at AT&T Stadium in Texas where I have some of the biggest and best fans out there. I’m pumped for this fight. I’m 110% ready and I’m going to go out there and do it.”