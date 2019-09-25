Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter – WBC stats for Sat.

WBC Welterweight & Super Middleweight World Championships
September 28, 2019 / Los Angeles, California / Staples Center
TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
“Showtime” SHAWN PORTER (USA)
WBC Welterweight World Champion, 2nd Title Defense
Age: 31 / Date of birth: October 20, 1987
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: Akron, Ohio
Record: 30-2-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 219 / World championship fights: 4-2, 1 KO
Height: 5’6″ – 167cm / Reach: 69.5″ – 177cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager, trainer: Ken Porter / Advisor: Al Haymon
ERROL “The Truth” SPENCE JR. (USA)
IBF Welterweight World Champion, 4th Title Defense
Age: 29 / Date of birth: March 3, 1990
Residence: Dallas, Texas / Birthplace: Brentwood, Long Island, New York
Record: 25-0, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 108 / World championship fights: 4-0, 3 KOs
Height: 5’9″ – 177cm / Reach: 72″ – 183cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Derrick James
WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Luis Manuel Rodriguez (Cuba) 1963
2. Emile Griffith (Virg. Island) 1963 – 1966
3. Curtis Cokes (US) 1966 – 1969
4. Jose Napoles (Mexico) 1969 – 1970
5. Billy Backus (US) 1970 – 1971
6. Jose Napoles (Mexico) * 1971 – 1975
7. John Stracey (GB) 1975 – 1976
8. Carlos Palomino (Mexico) 1976 – 1979
9. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1979
10. Ray Leonard (US) 1979 – 1980
11. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1980
12. Ray Leonard (US) * 1980 – 1983
13. Milton McCrory (US) 1983 – 1985
14. Donald Curry (US) 1985 – 1986
15. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) 1986 – 1987
16. Jorge Vaca (Mexico) 1987 – 1988
17. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) * 1988 – 1989
18. Marlon Starling (US) 1989 – 1990
19. Maurice Blocker (US) 1990 – 1991
20. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1991
21. James McGirt (US) 1991 – 1993
22. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1993 – 1997
23. Oscar de la Hoya (US) 1997 – 1999
24. Felix Trinidad (P. Rico) 1999
25. Oscar de la Hoya (US) * 2000
26. Shane Mosley (US) 2000 – 2002
27. Vernon Forrest (US) 2002 – 2003
28. Ricardo Mayorga (Nicaragua) 2003
29. Cory Spinks (US) 2003 – 2005
30. Zab Judah (US) 2005 – 2006
31. Carlos Baldomir (Argentina) 2006
32. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2006 – 2007
33. Shane Mosley (US) Interim * 2007
34. Andre Berto (US) 2008 – 2011
35. Victor Ortiz (US) 2011
36. Robert Guerrero (US) Interim 2012 – 2013
37. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) * 2011 – 2015
38. Danny Garcia (US) 2016 – 2017
39. Keith Thurman (US) 2017 – 2018
40. Shawn Porter (US) 2018 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Sugar Ray Leonard (US)
2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
3. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)
4. Jose Napoles (Mexico/Cuba)
5. Roberto Duran (Panama)
6. Emile Griffith (Virgin Is.)
7. Pernell Whitaker (US)
8. Shane Mosley (US)
9. Carlos Palomino (Mex)
10. John Stracey (GB)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC
34 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Jose Napoles (Cuba-Mex), Ray Leonard (US), Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica-GB), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Shane Mosley (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).
124 WBC welterweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.
98 WBC welterweight world title bouts have taken place in the United States.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
Sep. 8, 2018 Shawn Porter W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn, New York
Mar. 4, 2017 Keith Thurman W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn, New York
Jan. 23, 2016 Danny Garcia W12 Robert Guerrero – Los Angeles, California
May 2, 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Manny Pacquiao – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 3, 2014 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Marcos Maidana – Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan. 26, 2002 Vernon Forrest W12 Shane Mosley – New York, New York
June 17, 2000 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Los Angeles, California
Feb. 13, 1999 Oscar de la Hoya W12 Ike Quartey – Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 1, 1994 Pernell Whitaker W12 James McGirt – Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 10, 1993 Pernell Whitaker D12 Julio Cesar Chavez – San Antonio, Texas
Sep. 18, 1989 Felix Trinidad W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 4, 1989 Marlon Starling TKO9 Lloyd Honeyghan – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 27, 1986 Lloyd Honeyghan TKO6 Donald Curry – Atlantic City, New Jeresey
Dec. 6, 1985 Donald Curry KO2 Milton McCrory – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 16, 1981 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO14 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 20, 1980 Roberto Duran W15 Sugar Ray Leonard – Montréal, Quebec
June 22, 1976 Carlos Palomino TKO12 John Stracey – London, England
Dec. 6, 1976 John Stracey TKO6 José Napoles – Mexico City, Distrito Federal
Apr. 18, 1969 José Napoles TKO13 Curtis Cokes – Inglewood, California
Nov. 28, 1966 Curtis Cokes W15 Jean Josselin – Dallas, Texas
Dec. 8, 1962 Emile Griffith TKO9 Jorge José Fernandez – Las Vegas, Nevada
ANTHONY “The Dog” DIRRELL (USA)
Two-time WBC Super Middleweight World Champion
Age: 34 / Date of birth: October 14, 1984
Residence, birthplace: Flint, Michigan
Record: 33-1-1, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 150 / World championship fights: 2-1-1, 0 KOs
Height: 6’2″ – 188cm / Reach: 74.5″ – 189cm / Stance: Right & left-handed
Advisor: Al Haymon / Manager: Leon Lawson / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward
DAVID “El Bandera Roja” BENAVIDEZ (USA)
WBC Super Middleweight World Champion In Recess
Age: 22 / Date of birth: December 17, 1996
Residence, birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona
Record: 21-0, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 78 / World championship fights: 2-0, 0 KOs
Height: 6’0.5″ – 184cm / Reach: 74.5″ – 189cm / Stance: Right-handed
Promoter: Sampson Lewkowicz / Manager, trainer: Jose Benavidez Sr.
WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990
2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992
3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996
4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996
5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996
6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997
7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998
8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999
9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000
10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000
11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000
12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000
13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003
14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004
15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005
16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004
17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006
18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007
19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007
20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010
21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010
22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011
23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012
24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013
25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015
26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017
27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018
28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US)
2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)
3. Nigel Benn (GB)
4. Andre Ward (US)
5. Markus Beyer (Germany)
6. Carl Froch (GB)
7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)
8. Robin Reid (GB)
9. Danny Green (Australia)
10. Eric Lucas (Canada)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
23 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US).
68 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in the history of the WBC.
24 WBC super middleweight world title bouts have been held in the United States in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.
Sep. 9, 2015 Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 16, 2014 Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California
Sep. 8, 2012 Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California
Dec. 17, 2011 Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland
Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England
Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales
Oct. 14, 2006 Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark
Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany
Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec
Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England
May 3, 1997 Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England
Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England
Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy
Dec. 7, 1989 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada
