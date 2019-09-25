Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter – WBC stats for Sat.

WBC Welterweight & Super Middleweight World Championships

September 28, 2019 / Los Angeles, California / Staples Center





TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

“Showtime” SHAWN PORTER (USA)

WBC Welterweight World Champion, 2nd Title Defense

Age: 31 / Date of birth: October 20, 1987

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: Akron, Ohio

Record: 30-2-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 219 / World championship fights: 4-2, 1 KO

Height: 5’6″ – 167cm / Reach: 69.5″ – 177cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager, trainer: Ken Porter / Advisor: Al Haymon





ERROL “The Truth” SPENCE JR. (USA)

IBF Welterweight World Champion, 4th Title Defense

Age: 29 / Date of birth: March 3, 1990

Residence: Dallas, Texas / Birthplace: Brentwood, Long Island, New York

Record: 25-0, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 108 / World championship fights: 4-0, 3 KOs

Height: 5’9″ – 177cm / Reach: 72″ – 183cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Derrick James

WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS





1. Luis Manuel Rodriguez (Cuba) 1963

2. Emile Griffith (Virg. Island) 1963 – 1966

3. Curtis Cokes (US) 1966 – 1969

4. Jose Napoles (Mexico) 1969 – 1970

5. Billy Backus (US) 1970 – 1971

6. Jose Napoles (Mexico) * 1971 – 1975

7. John Stracey (GB) 1975 – 1976

8. Carlos Palomino (Mexico) 1976 – 1979

9. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1979

10. Ray Leonard (US) 1979 – 1980

11. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1980

12. Ray Leonard (US) * 1980 – 1983

13. Milton McCrory (US) 1983 – 1985

14. Donald Curry (US) 1985 – 1986

15. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) 1986 – 1987

16. Jorge Vaca (Mexico) 1987 – 1988

17. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) * 1988 – 1989

18. Marlon Starling (US) 1989 – 1990

19. Maurice Blocker (US) 1990 – 1991

20. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1991

21. James McGirt (US) 1991 – 1993

22. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1993 – 1997

23. Oscar de la Hoya (US) 1997 – 1999

24. Felix Trinidad (P. Rico) 1999

25. Oscar de la Hoya (US) * 2000

26. Shane Mosley (US) 2000 – 2002

27. Vernon Forrest (US) 2002 – 2003

28. Ricardo Mayorga (Nicaragua) 2003

29. Cory Spinks (US) 2003 – 2005

30. Zab Judah (US) 2005 – 2006

31. Carlos Baldomir (Argentina) 2006

32. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2006 – 2007

33. Shane Mosley (US) Interim * 2007

34. Andre Berto (US) 2008 – 2011

35. Victor Ortiz (US) 2011

36. Robert Guerrero (US) Interim 2012 – 2013

37. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) * 2011 – 2015

38. Danny Garcia (US) 2016 – 2017

39. Keith Thurman (US) 2017 – 2018

40. Shawn Porter (US) 2018 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Sugar Ray Leonard (US)

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

3. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)

4. Jose Napoles (Mexico/Cuba)

5. Roberto Duran (Panama)

6. Emile Griffith (Virgin Is.)

7. Pernell Whitaker (US)

8. Shane Mosley (US)

9. Carlos Palomino (Mex)

10. John Stracey (GB)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC

34 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Jose Napoles (Cuba-Mex), Ray Leonard (US), Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica-GB), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Shane Mosley (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).

124 WBC welterweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

98 WBC welterweight world title bouts have taken place in the United States.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Sep. 8, 2018 Shawn Porter W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn, New York

Mar. 4, 2017 Keith Thurman W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn, New York

Jan. 23, 2016 Danny Garcia W12 Robert Guerrero – Los Angeles, California

May 2, 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Manny Pacquiao – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 3, 2014 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Marcos Maidana – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 26, 2002 Vernon Forrest W12 Shane Mosley – New York, New York

June 17, 2000 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Los Angeles, California

Feb. 13, 1999 Oscar de la Hoya W12 Ike Quartey – Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 1, 1994 Pernell Whitaker W12 James McGirt – Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 10, 1993 Pernell Whitaker D12 Julio Cesar Chavez – San Antonio, Texas

Sep. 18, 1989 Felix Trinidad W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 4, 1989 Marlon Starling TKO9 Lloyd Honeyghan – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 27, 1986 Lloyd Honeyghan TKO6 Donald Curry – Atlantic City, New Jeresey

Dec. 6, 1985 Donald Curry KO2 Milton McCrory – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 16, 1981 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO14 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 20, 1980 Roberto Duran W15 Sugar Ray Leonard – Montréal, Quebec

June 22, 1976 Carlos Palomino TKO12 John Stracey – London, England

Dec. 6, 1976 John Stracey TKO6 José Napoles – Mexico City, Distrito Federal

Apr. 18, 1969 José Napoles TKO13 Curtis Cokes – Inglewood, California

Nov. 28, 1966 Curtis Cokes W15 Jean Josselin – Dallas, Texas

Dec. 8, 1962 Emile Griffith TKO9 Jorge José Fernandez – Las Vegas, Nevada

ANTHONY “The Dog” DIRRELL (USA)

Two-time WBC Super Middleweight World Champion

Age: 34 / Date of birth: October 14, 1984

Residence, birthplace: Flint, Michigan

Record: 33-1-1, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 150 / World championship fights: 2-1-1, 0 KOs

Height: 6’2″ – 188cm / Reach: 74.5″ – 189cm / Stance: Right & left-handed

Advisor: Al Haymon / Manager: Leon Lawson / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward

DAVID “El Bandera Roja” BENAVIDEZ (USA)

WBC Super Middleweight World Champion In Recess

Age: 22 / Date of birth: December 17, 1996

Residence, birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

Record: 21-0, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 78 / World championship fights: 2-0, 0 KOs

Height: 6’0.5″ – 184cm / Reach: 74.5″ – 189cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Sampson Lewkowicz / Manager, trainer: Jose Benavidez Sr.

WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990

2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992

3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996

4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996

5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996

6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997

7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998

8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999

9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000

10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000

11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000

12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000

13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003

14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004

15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005

16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004

17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006

18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007

19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007

20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010

21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010

22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011

23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012

24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013

25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015

26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017

27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018

28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

23 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US).

68 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in the history of the WBC.

24 WBC super middleweight world title bouts have been held in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.

Sep. 9, 2015 Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 16, 2014 Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California

Sep. 8, 2012 Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California

Dec. 17, 2011 Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland

Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England

Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales

Oct. 14, 2006 Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany

Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec

Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England

May 3, 1997 Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England

Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England

Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy

Dec. 7, 1989 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.