Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Welterweight Diamond Championship

March 16, 2019 / Arlington, Texas / AT&T Stadium

This will be the 2,042nd fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.





ERROL “The Truth” SPENCE JR. (United States)

IBF Welterweight World Champion

Age: 29 / Date of birth: March 3, 1990

Residence: Dallas, Texas / Birthplace: Brentwood, New York

Record: 24-0, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 96 / World championship fights: 3-0, 3 KOs

Height: 5’9″ – 175cm / Reach: 72″ – 183cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Derrick James





MIGUEL ANGEL “Mikey” GARCIA (United States)

WBC Lightweight World Champion

Age: 31 / Date of birth: December 15, 1987

Residence: Moreno Valley, California / Birthplace: Ventura, California

Record: 39-0, 30 KOs / Total rounds: 214 / World championship fights: 7-0, 3 KOs

Height: 5’6″ – 168cm / Reach: 68″ – 173cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Self-managed / Trainer: Robert Garcia

WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Luis Manuel Rodriguez (Cuba) 1963

2. Emile Griffith (Virg. Island) 1963 – 1966

3. Curtis Cokes (US) 1966 – 1969

4. Jose Napoles (Mexico) 1969 – 1970

5. Billy Backus (US) 1970 – 1971

6. Jose Napoles (Mexico) * 1971 – 1975

7. John Stracey (GB) 1975 – 1976

8. Carlos Palomino (Mexico) 1976 – 1979

9. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1979

10. Ray Leonard (US) 1979 – 1980

11. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1980

12. Ray Leonard (US) * 1980 – 1983

13. Milton McCrory (US) 1983 – 1985

14. Donald Curry (US) 1985 – 1986

15. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) 1986 – 1987

16. Jorge Vaca (Mexico) 1987 – 1988

17. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) * 1988 – 1989

18. Marlon Starling (US) 1989 – 1990

19. Maurice Blocker (US) 1990 – 1991

20. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1991

21. James McGirt (US) 1991 – 1993

22. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1993 – 1997

23. Oscar de la Hoya (US) 1997 – 1999

24. Felix Trinidad (P. Rico) 1999

25. Oscar de la Hoya (US) * 2000

26. Shane Mosley (US) 2000 – 2002

27. Vernon Forrest (US) 2002 – 2003

28. Ricardo Mayorga (Nicaragua) 2003

29. Cory Spinks (US) 2003 – 2005

30. Zab Judah (US) 2005 – 2006

31. Carlos Baldomir (Argentina) 2006

32. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2006 – 2007

33. Shane Mosley (US) Interim * 2007

34. Andre Berto (US) 2008 – 2011

35. Victor Ortiz (US) 2011

36. Robert Guerrero (US) Interim 2012 – 2013

37. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) * 2011 – 2015

38. Danny Garcia (US) 2016 – 2017

39. Keith Thurman (US) 2017 – 2018

40. Shawn Porter (US) 2018 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Sugar Ray Leonard (US)

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

3. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)

4. Jose Napoles (Mexico/Cuba)

5. Roberto Duran (Panama)

6. Emile Griffith (Virgin Is.)

7. Pernell Whitaker (US)

8. Shane Mosley (US)

9. Carlos Palomino (Mex)

10. John Stracey (GB)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC

34 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Jose Napoles (Cuba-Mex), Ray Leonard (US), Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica-GB), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Shane Mosley (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).

123 WBC welterweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

97 WBC welterweight world title bouts have taken place in the United States.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Sep. 8, 2018 Shawn Porter W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn

Mar. 4, 2017 Keith Thurman W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn

Jan. 23, 2016 Danny Garcia W12 Robert Guerrero – Los Angeles

May 2, 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Manny Pacquiao – Las Vegas

May 3, 2014 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Marcos Maidana – Las Vegas

Jan. 26, 2002 Vernon Forrest W12 Shane Mosley – New York

June 17, 2000 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Los Angeles

Feb. 13, 1999 Oscar de la Hoya W12 Ike Quartey – Las Vegas

Oct. 1, 1994 Pernell Whitaker W12 James McGirt – Norfolk

Sep. 10, 1993 Pernell Whitaker D12 Julio Cesar Chavez – San Antonio

Sep. 18, 1989 Felix Trinidad W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas

Feb. 4, 1989 Marlon Starling TKO9 Lloyd Honeyghan – Las Vegas

Sep. 27, 1986 Lloyd Honeyghan TKO6 Donald Curry – Atlantic City

Dec. 6, 1985 Donald Curry KO2 Milton McCrory – Las Vegas

Sep. 16, 1981 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO14 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas

June 20, 1980 Roberto Duran W15 Sugar Ray Leonard – Montréal

June 22, 1976 Carlos Palomino TKO12 John Stracey – London

Dec. 6, 1976 John Stracey TKO6 José Napoles – Mexico City

Apr. 18, 1969 José Napoles TKO13 Curtis Cokes – Inglewood

Nov. 28, 1966 Curtis Cokes W15 Jean Josselin – Dallas

Dec. 8, 1962 Emile Griffith TKO9 Jorge José Fernandez – Las Vegas

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.