Errol Spence Jr. | THE REVEAL with Mark Kriegel

Undefeated welterweight Errol Spence Jr. sat down with SHOWTIME Sports® reporter Mark Kriegel prior to his highly anticipated world championship match against Kell Brook Saturday, May 27 live on SHOWTIME® (5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT) from Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The interview is the latest in a reoccurring SHOWTIME Sports digital series, THE REVEAL with Mark Kriegel, featuring exclusive and in-depth interviews with boxing greats.





The IBF’s No. 1-ranked mandatory challenger at 147 pounds, Spence opens up about his first knockout, injuring past sparring partners Adrien Broner and Charles Hatley, giving Floyd Mayweather a black eye and much more.

Below are bites from the interview:

KRIEGEL: That feeling when you knock someone out; it’s addictive is it not?

SPENCE JR.: “Who doesn’t love knockouts? That’s the ultimate way to win in boxing, by knockout.”

KRIEGEL: You’ve been the most talked-about talent in boxing for a good while. Why is that?

SPENCE JR: “I think it’s the way I fight, knocking people out and in the ring I’m passive-aggressive… I don’t come at people reckless, I take my time, I break my opponent down. I am the sweet science.”

KRIEGEL: Do you think this is the fight that announces Errol Spence?

SPENCE JR.: “I think so… I’m willing to prove to everybody that I am that guy”