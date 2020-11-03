Errol Spence and trainer Derrick James talk to Custer

Errol Spence Jr. and his well-known trainer Derrick James take a stand this week on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The boxing duo talks about Spence vs. Garcia’s upcoming fight and how preparations are coming after the Spence car accident. James also addresses Shawn Porter’s claim he is overrated as a trainer. And Spence has some harsh words for Keith Thurman while he outlines his next three fights and talks about a potential mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez. It’s a great in-depth look inside the Spence Camp.

Derrick James on Errol Spence’s sparring sessions

“He looks great; his timing and reaction time is there, which is a key element for me to watch. It’s not only about training him but watching to see how he reacts to this, reacts to a punch, slipping, I mean everything. He’s looking good, so I’m happy about that.”

Spence on how he can beat Danny Garcia

“Use my own timing, using feints, and sometimes standing my ground and just boxing. Do what I do best and beat opponents up, so I neutralize it by offsetting him; when he punch, I punch and make sure my timing on point and my reaction time on point, and I feel like this fight will go smooth for me. He’s not much of a volume puncher, so that it will be more tactical. It probably won’t be like the Shawn Porter fight, an all-out brawl/fight. I think this will be a more tactical and pinpoint type of fight between him and me.”

James on the message a victory over Garcia sends to the welterweight division

“It will show that Errol was the same guy he was before, and the accident was a small, little hiccup, and now he’s back! So, the point will be proven to let everybody know he is the guy he wants to be, and he’s the guy to be here for the long haul.”

James reaction to Shawn Porter calling him overrated as a trainer

“Every title that Shawn Porter has had, we’ve taken it. We took it from Kell Brook, who took it from him, so if I’m overrated, what does that say about himself? What does that say about his trainer? I don’t take shots at them in any way; there’s no need to do that because number one never talks about number two; that’s my motto in life.”

Spence on Keith Thurman saying he needs to fight him or leave the 147-pound division

“I guess I’m moving up or going down, one of the two because that sh*t ain’t happening….F*ck Keith Thurman!”

Spence on his welterweight hit list

“Of course, Danny (Garcia), not looking over him at all, he’s at the top of my list. Danny, Manny Pacquiao, Terrence Crawford, and then I’m going up.”

Spence on a potential mega-fight with Canelo

“That would be a big fight; I don’t know when that fight would happen. I mean, it’s up to the guys in the suits, Al (Haymon) and all of them. I wouldn’t step on Jermall’s (Charlo) toes or Jermell’s (Charlo) toes because I know Jermall has been yearning for that fight for a long time. I know Jermell has wanted that fight too. I would let my guy Jermall get that fight first before I step on his toes and get that fight, but if that’s the fight, he can’t get, and I can get it. I would definitely take that fight.”

James on if he’s the best trainer in the sport of boxing

“They’re not better than me, and I’m not better than them. At this particular moment, I might be having a little more success than other guys, but I won’t say the best because there’s no way to grade who’s better or who’s best. I think everybody is good in their own way.”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Derrick James and Errol Spence Jr. Below; you will find the entire interview with James and Spence, which is Now Available on our YouTube Channel (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, etc.).