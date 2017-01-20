Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing returns to Walsall Town in March

‘No Guts, No Glory’, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, features a host of local talent.

Walsall’s Golden Boy, Luke Paddock (15-2), headlines in an eight-round contest. Paddock is back on the title trail in 2017 and has his eyes on Midlands, and English, honours.





Johnson’s latest signings, Black Country duo Ricky Summers (12-0) and Kyle Williams (3-0), also feature. Light heavyweight Summers links up with Johnson under new trainers Richie Ghent and Robert Wright. Undefeated in 12 contests, many are tipping 2017 as being a breakthrough year for the likeable Tipton scrapper.

Wolverhampton bantamweight Williams meanwhile will be looking to build on a solid first year as a professional.

Old Hill super featherweight, Manny Zaber (8-1), will be looking to bounce back from a first professional defeat last time out. Zaber lost a British Challenge Title defeat to the always-dangerous Josh Baillie but, having regrouped and stayed in camp, is looking to make a statement this year.

West Bromwich middleweight, Tom Stokes, is back in action for the first time since lifting the British Challenge Title. Stokes (8-0) has his eyes on the vacant Midlands Area Title and will be hoping to impress as he homes in on the belt.

Lauren ‘Black Widow’ Johnson makes her professional debut. The West Bromwich welterweight is joined by fellow debutant, Dwain ‘Cheeky’ Grant. Grant, from West Bromwich also, will make his first appearance in the paid code at super middleweight.

Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, and Coventry heavyweight, Dilly Singh, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/