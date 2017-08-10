Erik Spring vs. David Wilson tomorrow night

Junior Middleweight Erik Spring is finally finding his groove, and he will be able to show it tomorrow night when he takes on undefeated David Wilson in a six-round featured bout at SugarHouse Casino in a Philadelphia.
The fight will be televised on LIVE on Eleven Sports beginning at 9 PM ET, and is promoted by King’s Promotions.
Spring of Reading, PA has a record of 9-1-2 with one knockout, and is unbeaten in his last five bouts (3-0-2).
He continued to step up the competition, and he looks for his 2nd consecutive win over an undefeated foe.
“My camp went great. I got terrific sparring. I did some work with (former two-time world champion) Kermit Cintron and that helped me tremendously,” said Spring.
In Wilson, he is taking on a fellow southpaw, but Spring will look to take the action to the New Haven, Connecticut resident.
“Wilson is a southpaw. It should be a great fight. Like me, he is a boxer, and the smarter fighter should win. I have to be more of the aggressor, and I will look to bully him.”
Spring, who is 33 years-old, knows that time is now to begin to move towards being a contender, and after starting his career as a kickboxer, Spring is finally begin to feel 100% comfortable usuing just his hands.
“I think it is time for me to be on the rise and start to get known. I feel now that after coming over from kickboxing, everything is starting to come together, and the best boxing is clearly ahead of me. A win on Friday will go a long way into that upward swing, and I look to put on a great show.”
Full card
Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa vs David Wilson (5-0-1, 1 KO) of New Haven, CT in a six-round junior middleweight bout.
Khalib Whitmore (6-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Elvin Sanchez (7-3-1, 5 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a six-round cruiserweight bout.
Antonio DuBose (8-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) of New Haven, CT in a six-round super featherweight bout
Christian Carto (10-0, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will vs Phillip Adyaka (7-9, 4 KOs) of St. Paul, MN in a six-round bantamweight bout.
Brandon Robinson (4-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Shane Pearson (2-1, 2 KOs) of Statesville, NC in a six-round super middleweight bout.
Marquis Taylor (6-1) of Houston, TX vs Vincent Floyd (3-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout.
Shamsuddeen Justice of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against an opponent t be named in a super lightweight bout.
Christian Montano (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas vs Dameron Kirby (PD) of Washington, DC in a light heavyweight bout.
Demetrius Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia vs Kashon Hutchinson (2-3, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a four-round super lightweight bout
Jerrod Minor of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Steven Lopez (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.
The weigh in will be at 6 PM on Thursday, August 10 at The Refinery at SugarHouse
1st Bell is 7 PM ET
Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com