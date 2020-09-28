Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin says rematch with Jermell Charlo will be different

#1 WBC Erickson Lubin is the mandatory challenger for the new Unified Champion Jermell Charlo and our featured guest on this week’s Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin joins us to talk about the competitive 154-pound division, why he feels he is the best in the weight class and how his rematch with Jermell Charlo will be different this time.

LUBIN ON WHY HE’S THE BEST IN THE 154 POUND DIVISON

I’m the youngest, that definitely sets me apart, I’m the fastest, I feel like I’m one of the strong guys in the weight class as well, and I box the best. Southpaw, I can box and I can bang, I can do both. I feel like those guys are kinda one-dimensional fighters.

LUBIN ON THE 154 POUND DIVISON

Best in boxing, best in boxing, competitive weight class and we all fighting each other. Terrell Gausha was at the top of this weight class and we fought each other. It was a fight they wanted to see happen and we made it happen. It’s exciting.

LUBIN ON THE CHARLO KNOCKOUT LOSS

It was just a bad habit of dipping out the wrong way, and I had my hands down pretty much and he was able to land. I thought he was shooting to the body and I kinda dipped into the shot, but it was just a minor mistake that you learn through experience and it taught me more inside and outside the ring.

LUBIN ON WHY THE REMATCH WITH CHARLO WILL BE DIFFERENT…

I’m with Kevin Cunningham and I’m a southpaw too, I’m growing too. I’m 25 years old, I’m stronger, I’m wiser, I’m smarter, so it will be one of those fights. If we both level up, we going to put it to the test.

