Exciting 154-pound contender Erickson Lubin will return to the ring to take on Mexico’s Oscar Cortes in a 10-round showdown that highlights undercard action on Saturday, April 28 the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.





The April 28 event is headlined by a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes card that features Josesito Lopez in a welterweight contest against unbeaten Miguel Cruz. Televised coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and will also see former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell take on El Paso’s Abraham Han plus unbeaten Mexican featherweight contender Jorge Lara clashing with Dominican brawler Claudio Marrero.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Also stepping into the ring will be once-beaten Ryan Karl (15-1, 9 KOs), who faces Kevin Watts (11-2, 4 KOs) in a welterweight bout, and super featherweight prospect Miguel Flores (21-2, 9 KOs), who will take on Miami’s Raul Chirino (12-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

Rounding out the night of action will be a group of unbeaten prospects as Robert Rodriguez (1-0) competes in a four-round super flyweight matchup, Aaron Morales (1-0, 1 KO) steps in for four rounds of super bantamweight action, Alejandro Guerrero (7-0, 6 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten in a six-round super featherweight showdown and Leon Lawson III (3-0, 2 KOs) fights in a four-round super welterweight attraction.





The 22-year-old Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs) will compete in action on April 28 in his first fight back since dropping his first world title challenge to Jermell Charlo last October. The former amateur star defeated Ivan Montero in a PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes fight in 2016 as he climbed up the super welterweight ranks. The Orlando-native will face the 24-year-old Cortes (26-3, 14 KOs), who has won three of his last four fights and lives and trains in Mexico.