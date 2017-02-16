Erickson Lubin quotes for Jorge Cota fight

Undefeated rising star Erickson “Hammer” Lubin hosted media at his gym in his hometown of Orlando Thursday as he prepares to face once-beaten contender Jorge Cota Saturday, March 4 in a 12-round super welterweight world title eliminator on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Broadcast coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by the welterweight world title unification showdown between unbeaten fighters Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now.

Here is what Lubin and his trainer had to say Thursday:

ERICKSON LUBIN

“I haven’t stopped training since my last fight on December 10. We have been full throttle since.

“This is a big fight. It is a title eliminator. It is at Barclays Center. It is on CBS. You’ve got Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman in the main event. It is 12-rounds. This is definitely what I’ve dreamed of. This is the kind of opportunity that I’ve wanted. Getting to seize the moment. Going out there, dominating the fight and going on to become the mandatory challenger for the title.

“We always say that we aren’t training for the fight coming up, we’ve training for the title. I’ve prepared for this. To be the youngest world champion, we just saw Gervonta Davis do that and make history like that is a blessing. I can’t wait to go for that.

“The fans can expect straight fireworks. I am going to go out there and dominate the fight. A lot of fighters say they’re going to do something, but I am the type of guy that says it and lives up to it. March 4 fans definitely want to tune in.

[On the “Hammer” ring name] “There are hammers in my hands. They punish and do damage. A hammer with fireworks is dangerous isn’t it?

“It is my first time fighting in Brooklyn. I expect a lot of stars to be there. A lot of people having their eyes on me. I am expecting to become the mandatory for the belt and for everyone to know my name.

“2017 is a big year. To be in this position right now is a great start for the year and to become a mandatory challenger is bigger and becoming a world champion is the biggest. I want to be undisputed.”

JASON GALARZA, Lubin’s Trainer

“I’ve known Erickson since he was eight-years-old. He had an aura about him back then and he still has it. He continues to be a hard-working individual. He has this drive that most athletes don’t have, but the great ones do.

“There are a lot of people that don’t know of him, but there are actually a lot that do. We are going to go up to Brooklyn and show the fans at Barclays Center and the world, what we do and what he is made of.

“We have a family-based gym here. The guys that have been around Erickson from the beginning. We hit the road for the first two years of his career. We did our homework. I learned from a lot of top coaches, what to do and what not to do.

“I learned what I should and shouldn’t do to train a professional, but you can’t teach the chemistry that he and I have. When you are in with him, you are all the way in.

“People have told me that Erickson isn’t ready for Cota. I believe this is the right time. He pushes himself, he is a student of the game and always has been. The difference with this training camp from others is that we know who our opponent is. We have focused on that one individual, so we know.

“I’m from Brooklyn and I haven’t been there in about seven years. So Erickson is bringing me home.

“Fans can expect fireworks. This kid is very explosive. They will see a mature fighter at 21 years old. He will have so many more fans after March 4th.”