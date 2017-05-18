Erick Ituarte & Isaac Zarate Fight for Junior NABF Featherweight Title Friday Night

Erick Ituarte (16-1-1, 2 KOs) and Isaac Zarate (12-2-2, 2 KOs) successfully weighed in for Friday’s Junior NABF featherweight championship scheduled for eight compelling rounds from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Ituarte (126 lbs.) and Zarate (125.8 lbs.) both hail from Southern California, Santa Ana and San Pedro, respectively. They each are familiar with one another’s style with pre-fight chatter indicating a back-and-forth battle.

Click on the graphic above to view the final “New Blood” promotional video, or access the link here.

Thompson Boxing’s 17 year anniversary show will be live streamed on its website and Facebook Live beginning at 7:45 p.m. PDT this Friday.

WEIGHTS

Erick Ituarte, 126 vs. Isaac Zarate, 125.8 (8-rounds)

Ricardo Espinoza, 115.5 vs. Christian Nieto-Ayala, 115.7 (8-rounds)

Ruben Villa, 130 vs. Anthony de Jesus Ruiz 129.1 (6-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 117 vs. May Garduño, 116.7 (4-rounds)

Juan Garcia Mendez, 139 vs. Cesar Villarraga, 139.1 (6-rounds)

Brandon Trejo, 135.8 vs. Pablo Capul, 134.6 (4-rounds)

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at the Doubletree Ontario.

Friday’s live stream, titled “TB Presents: New Blood,” will be anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Beto Duran with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at (909) 937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #NewBlood, #ThompsonBoxing, #TBLiveStream.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check our Facebook Page, find us on YouTube and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.