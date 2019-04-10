Erick Ituarte Defends Lengthy Unbeaten Streak on April 19

Featherweight talent Erick Ituarte (20-1-1, 3 KOs), riding high on a thirteen-fight winning streak, headlines “Locked n’ Loaded” on Friday, April 19, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Ituarte, who lives in Santa Ana, Calif., faces veteran Jose Estrella (20-15-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico in the 10-round main event.

Ituarte, a former Junior NABF featherweight champion, is fighting for the first time this year. His last win occurred in May against previous world title challenger Carlos Carlson. Shortly after, a back injury nearly derailed his career, but now fully healthy, Ituarte has set his sights on a world title fight.

“I’m not looking passed Estrella because I know he’s a tough guy, but I need to look the part of a world champion in this fight to be considered a challenger to Oscar Valdez,” said Ituarte, who climbed to the No. 5 position in the WBO rankings last year, but is now unranked due to his absence. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work in training camp to make sure I make the best case for that world title shot.”





Known as a fast starter and volume puncher, Ituarte figures to be tested against the more experienced Estrella. Estrella has seen significant action against elite prospects and world title challengers. The pair share a common opponent in Carlson, whom Ituarte defeated on points, while Estrella suffered a decision loss.

“We’ve worked on a few new things this training camp,” Ituarte said. “I want to start fast and let him feel my punches early.”

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

In the “Locked n’ Loaded” co-feature, Richard Brewart (4-0, 2 KOs), an undefeated prospect in the junior middleweight division fighting out Upland, Calif., fights Adan Ahumada (3-7-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico (4-rounds).

Welterweight prospect Luis Lopez (5-0, 3 KOs) of Corona, Calif. looks to continue the impressive start to his career when he faces Luis Acuña Rojas (2-3) of Mexico (4-rounds).

Unbeaten heavyweight Oscar Torres (4-0, 1 KO) of Riverside, Calif. aims to stay unbeaten against Thomas Hawkins (4-3, 1 KO) of Houston in a bout set for 4-rounds.

Chris Crowley and Davonte McCowen will each make their professional debuts in the 4-round “Locked n’ Loaded” show opener.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentating.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

