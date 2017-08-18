Erick Ituarte faces Alberto Torres on Aug.25

Rising featherweight contender Erick Ituarte (17-1-1, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. puts his recently acquired NABF Junior championship on the line against Sacramento’s Alberto Torres (10-0-2, 4 KOs) on Friday, Aug. 25, from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.

The 8-round bout between Southern and Northern California rivals comprises the “Path to Glory” co-feature promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions.





Tickets for “Path to Glory” sold out quickly, prompting Thompson Boxing to add an additional section of seating. Those tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Ituarte, winner of ten straight dating back to 2014, won his title in May after coming off the canvas to win a split decision over Isaac Zarate. Ituarte will no doubt receive a stern test from the unbeaten Torres, who like Zarate, is a southpaw.

“I expect Torres to fight hungry,” Ituarte said. “It’s a title fight. There’s a lot at stake so I have to make sure to buzz him early and let him know what I’m about.”

Torres, who started boxing after graduating from high school, understands what a win next Friday night can do for his career.





“It’s the most important fight so far,” Torres said. “I don’t take anyone lightly. I work out hard all the time. Ituarte is going to have a tough fight. I know Ituarte is going to bring it and show up prepared because he doesn’t want to lose that title. My plan is to feel him out at first and then go into attack mode.”

The 8-round main event features unbeaten heavyweight LaRon Mitchell (15-0, 13 KOs) of San Francisco defending his NABF Junior title against Michael Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) of Tampa, Fla.

The featured bout on the undercard pits unbeaten junior welterweights Roberto Meza (8-0, 4 KOs) of Temecula, Calif. and Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (8-0, 2 KOs) of Chicago (6-rounds).

Watch the LIVESTREAM: TB Presents: Path to Glory on ThompsonBoxing.com or on the Thompson Boxing Facebook Page beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST / 11:00 p.m. EST.

The “Path to Glory” broadcast team features Beto Duran on play-by-play, with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Omega Products International is located at 1681 California Ave., Corona, CA 92881 and can be reached at 951-737-7447.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #PathToGlory, #TBPresents, and #ThompsonBoxing.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check our Facebook Page, watch our YouTube channel on Thompson Boxing TV, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.