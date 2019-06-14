Eric Hunter signs with Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of Philadelphia featherweight contender Eric “The Outlaw” Hunter to a promotional contract.





Hunter (21-4, 11 KOs) is a highly skilled technician with 13 years experience as a top contender. Blessed with amazing hand speed, Hunter can fight effectively from both the orthodox and southpaw stances.

Eric Hunter impressive in loss to Selby

The 32-year-old was last seen dropping a controversial unanimous decision to then IBF Featherweight Champion Lee Selby in April of 2016, a fight he bitterly protested and considered leaving the sport over.

“Everybody knows that politics and not having the right people around me got the best of me,” said Hunter. “I should be champion today. That’s one of the reasons I took off. That took a lot out of me. You’d think I’d have got another shot right after that. That didn’t happen. I feel like I’ve been cheated, but things seem like they are in place now.”

Rejuvenated Hunter

With time to rejuvenate and regain his desire, Hunter has also teamed up with manager Vincent Scolpino, and says he’s ready for one more assault on the 126-lb division. He’ll start with his first fight under the Salita Promotions banner on Friday, July 12 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington against Mexican veteran German Meraz (62-56-2, 39 KOs).

The pair will meet on the untelevised undercard of “Battle at the Boat 122,” broadcast live on ShoBox: The New Generation and headlined by two top undefeated heavyweight prospects putting their unblemished records on the line in separate bouts. American heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin returns against the streaking Jerry Forrest in the 10-round headliner and undefeated Swedish heavyweight and top-10 ranked contender Otto Wallin battles former world title challenger BJ Flores in a 10-round clash.

“I’m in shape,” he continued, (against Meraz) “I’ll be trying to knock the rust off and hopefully fight for a world title later in the year. Salita seems to be able to get things done for his fighters, so that’s what I hope happens for me. I’ve been off for a while, but I don’t think I’ve lost anything. I never took any beatings in my career. I’m still hard to hit. I don’t smoke or drink. I don’t have any outside problems. I know I’ll be ready July 12.”

“Eric Hunter is on a mission to win a world!” said Dmitriy Salita. “He is going to bring an aura of excitement with Philly flare to the talent packed featherweight division.”