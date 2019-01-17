Ergashev And Fox Headline ShoBox On February 15

A 10-round clash between undefeated super lightweight prospects will headline ShoBox: The New Generation when Uzbekistan’s power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev takes on Mykal Fox Friday, February 15 live on SHOWTIME from Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan.





The second of two February editions of the prospect developmental series will feature four fighters with a combined record of 71 wins against just one loss. Undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis will take on DeAndre Ware headlines a three-fight ShoBox telecast on February 1.

In the February 15 co-featured fight, 28-year-old ShoBox veteran Jesse Angel Hernandez returns to face WBO No. 4-ranked Thomas Ward in what will be the toughest test of his career in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

“Shohjahon Ergashev is one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing. He will be facing a challenge in the undefeated skilled, determined fighter in Mykal Fox. A great fight the winner of which will cement himself as one of the best in the Jr. Welterweight division,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “The co main event is one of the best fights in the super bantamweight division between two proven world title contenders. A real cross roads fight with lots on the line for the winner to emerge as the new dominant name in the talent packed super Bantamweight division.”





The 27-year-old Ergashev (15-0, 14 KOs) is a former member of the Uzbek national team where he won 202 of his 216 amateur bouts. A decorated amateur, Ergashev owns a win over Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov, a silver medalist in the welterweight division at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ergashev, who started his pro career by registering 11 consecutive knockouts, made his ShoBox debut in January 2018, handing then-unbeaten and top-10 ranked 140-pound prospect Sonny Fredrickson the only loss of his career with a third-round TKO. The southpaw slugger, who was named one of ESPN’s top prospects of 2018, trains in Detroit under Javan “Sugar” Hill Steward and Rick Phillips at the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit.

“I’m very excited to fight on SHOWTIME again,” said Ergashev. “Everyone says Mykal Fox is my toughest opponent to date, but that doesn’t concern me. It actually excites me because when I knock him out, just like I knocked out Sonny Fredrickson, all of the champions in my weight class will know I am coming for them soon. It’s going to be Shoh-time in 2019!”

Unlike his opponent, Fox, 23, had a rocky amateur journey amassing 40 wins and 60 losses—two of his wins came over undefeated top prospect Lamont Roach. Fox, 6-foot 3 ½-inches from Forestville, Md., admitted that he was not disciplined and fully committed to the sweet science in his teenage years, but once he turned pro in 2014 everything changed and boxing became his way of life. Since then, he has defeated all of his 19 opponents, five by way of knockout. Fox, who is promoted by King Promotions, owns victories over the likes of former world champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, Ricardo Garcia and Anthony Mercado.

Fox comes from a family of boxers. He is trained by his father Troy and his older brother and former ShoBox fighter Alantez (24-1-1, 11 KOs) is a 160-pound prospect whose only defeat came by the hands of Demetrius Andrade.

“It’s been a dream of mine to fight on ShoBox. It has catapulted the careers of some of my favorite fighters,” said Fox, who is making his debut on the series. “I’m hoping it will catapult my career too.

“My opponent is a good fighter. He has good feet, good speed and great power. This is going to be a fight that can potentially steal the show. I look forward to seeing how our styles matched up.”

Hernandez (12-1, 7 KOs) broke onto the scene in 2017 with back-to-back wins over previously undefeated, top-15 ranked fighters on ShoBox – a unanimous decision over Glenn Dezurn and a fifth-round TKO of Vladimir Tikhonov. Hernandez followed up those performances with a split-decision over Ernesto Garza in January 2018. The 28-year-old Hernandez, the youngest of 15 children, was 73-6 as an amateur and took five years off from boxing between 2009 and 2014 to work construction jobs in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

“On February 15, fans can expect to see the best performance from Jesse Hernandez yet,” said Hernandez, who will be making his fourth appearance on ShoBox. “It’s been a long time coming and I won’t let this opportunity pass me. A win over Thomas Ward will definitely boost my career and hopefully lead to a world title shot. I know I will have all eyes on me on national television, I must impress. I believe the bantamweight division is mine for the taking. So I will go head and take what’s rightfully mine.”

Ward hails from County Durham in North East England, where he compiled an amateur record of 60 wins, just four losses. The 24-year-old turned professional in 2012 at the age of 17 and by 2017, he had won 20 straight fights and the British super bantamweight title. Currently ranked No. 4 by the WBO, Ward hopes a win in his U.S. debut will set him up for a world title shot.

“This is a really good fight,” said Ward. “I’m looking forward to it and a win will put me in place for a world title fight, which is exactly what I want. It’s great to be boxing on SHOWTIME, I can’t wait and I hope for many more opportunities to be fighting on the network in the future.”

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, will go on sale on Friday, January 18th at 10 a.m. ET and are priced at $110, $75, $60, $45 and $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.KansasStarCasino.com , www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Lucky Star Players Club at Kansas Star Casino.