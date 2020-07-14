Jeremiah Milton to Make Highly Anticipated Pro Debut

Amateur standout, heavyweight boxer Jeremiah Milton, will make his highly anticipated professional debut this Friday, July 17, on a live PPV streaming event promoted by Toe 2 Toe Promotions. The 4-round bout will take place at the Venice Center in Venice, Florida, as Jeremiah will face Cedric Washington (0‐1) of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

“I feel like it was yesterday I came home from college and told my mother I was going to box instead, so much has changed over this short period but I remember every moment,” said Jeremiah Milton, who finished second place at the Olympic Trials in Lake Charles, LA, in 2019. “Life can pull you in many directions, but you must stay balanced because success is a tight rope. I hope to show friends, family and my son what it means to commit to one thing until you succeed.”

Milton, who trains out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is taught by Justin Gamber, with Larry Wade working as his strength and conditioning coach. Standing 6’4, Jeremiah has the frame to compete with the best in the division and relocating from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma to Las Vegas, Nevada, only shows further commit to excellence.

“Tulsa is the city that raised me, and I carry that heartbeat into any battle I face,” continued Jeremiah. “My time and team in Vegas have been able to refine and polish what was already there, greatness. I walk a path now only a select few individuals ever see, which makes it so much bigger then where we are from. While under these bright lights of Vegas, my complexion reflects the energy of those before me. I step into my greatness on July 17th and I thank God for the blessings.”

“Jeremiah Milton is one of the most focused fighters I have ever met,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports Management who guides Jeremiah’s career with co-manager Rick Torres. “You never have to ask twice about anything. He is very mature and is going to take the heavyweight division by storm.”

