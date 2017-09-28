Ennis, Lee and Daranyi back in action Oct.14

Three of Victory Boxing Promotions’ top prospects return to the ring in October, after seeing a very busy year to date. Jaron “Boots” Ennis (15-0, 13KO), Brandun Lee (6-0, 5KO) and Adam Daranyi (12-0, 11KO) all look to keep the momentum moving as they enter the last part of the year. The trio are managed by Cameron Dunkin.

Ennis and Lee both secured wins in Hammond, Indiana last weekend. Ennis faced Lionel Jimenez in a scheduled six round bout that didn’t make it past the first round. At 2:43 into the first round, referee Kurt Spivey called a halt to the action, protecting Jimenez from his formidable opponent. Fellow welterweight Brandun Lee also made a quick night of it, stopping Anthony Crowder just over one minute into the first round after a fiery exchange of punches caused Crowder to take a knee. The bouts were the seventh and sixth, respectively for the Victory Boxing Promotions prospects.





Daranyi is also coming off a knockout win. He stopped North Carolina veteran Andre Baker in the sixth round of their bout last July.

“This a great opportunity to catch a few of tomorrow’s champions on one card,” said Victory Boxing Promotions’ Founder and Promoter Chris Middendorf. “We’ve kept them busy, and next year they will be looking at major TV network appearances. These three are must-see talent.”

The Washington DC Card, which is promoted by GQ Promotions, is set to take place at Eastern Market National Hall. Tickets are priced at $80, 60 & 40, and can be purchased by calling (301) 704-2404.