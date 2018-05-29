Ennis/Arnaoutis for WBU Welterweight Title

This Friday’s Main Event between Jaron “Boots” Ennis (19-0 17ko) and former USBA, NABO Champion and World Title challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-10-2 13ko) will now be for the WBU WELTERWEIGHT TITLE at the beautiful Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.





The WBU (World Boxing Union) was created in 1995 when Hall of Famer Thomas “Hitman” Hearns become the first WBU World Champion by defeating Lenny Lapaglia (36-9 33ko) by first round knockout.

“I am excited to be fighting for my first belt and honored to join the list of some of the greatest fighters that have held the WBU World title.” – Ennis said in a brief interview.

The list of former World Champions who’ve held WBU World Titles is endless including Roy Jones Jr., Ricky Hatton, Angel Manfredy, James Toney, Montell Griffin, George Foreman and Micky Ward to name a few.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Ennis to join that select group of WBU champions and thank the President of the WBU, Tony Rodriguez for his help and support. This fight represents important steps in Ennis’ development: his first ten round fight and his first time fighting for a title. That being said, Boots is just twenty years old and in the early stages of what will certainly be a tremendous career.

It is fights like this that will begin to define that career. We appreciate Rising Star Promotions and the LaManna family for the chance to headline a terrific show and the hard work the company has done to make this happen.” – Chris Middendorf, President of Victory Promotions who promotes Ennis.





Undercard headlined by two NEW JERSEY STATE TITLE FIGHTS

Undefeated Chris “Sandman” Thomas (8-0-1) of Beachwood will be taking on Asbury Park’s Daryl “DreamKing” Bunting (3-3-1) for the NEW JERSEY STATE MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP in Co-Feature.

Brick, New Jersey’s Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) goes up against Vineland’s undefeated former Florida, Marlins Center Fielder Quian Davis (4-0-2 2ko) for the NEW JERSEY STATE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.

8 Rounds

Brooklyn’s Yurik “DBSBC” Mamedov (9-1 3ko) takes on Kashon Hutchinson (3-4 1ko) of Reading, PA in 8 round Welterweight contest.

6 Rounds

Rising Star Promotions’ Donald “No Love” Smith (6-0 3ko) of Philadelphia steps up against Uganda’s Deo Kizito (3-1-1 1ko).





Atlantic City’s own Joel De La Paz (7-1 4ko) returns to the ring taking on crafty veteran Willis Lockett (16-22-6 5ko) of Takoma Park, MD. Lockett is coming off biggest win of his long career defeating former Top Contender Prince Badi Ajamu (28-4-1 15ko).

Roc Nation fighter Darmani “Rock Solid” Rock 11-0 7ko takes on his toughest foe to date, upset minded Maurice Harris (26-21-3 11ko) of Newark, NJ.

Camden, NJ Police Officer Vidal Rivera (7-0 4ko) competes in his first 6 rounder against the experienced Jose Ramos (11-13-1 8ko) of Tijuana, Mexico.

4 Rounds

Philadelphia’s Angel Pizarro (3-0 2ko) returns to the ring coming off of hand injury against North Carolina’s Terrance Moore (0-1). Pizarro is stablemate of Main Event’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

Omar Kabary Salem (2-0), son of former Super Middleweight World Title Challenger Kabary Salem opens up the show against Zameze Braswell (0-2) of North Carolina.