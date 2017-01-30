Boxing News 24/7


Santa Cruz-Frampton II, Garcia-Zlaticanin to air tonight on Showtime Extreme

An encore presentation of Saturday’s explosive rematch between Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton, as well as Mikey Garcia’s breakthrough return to boxing’s elite, will air tonight/Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME EXTREME.


Santa Cruz exacted revenge on his rival to win back his WBA Featherweight World Championship at MGM Grand in Las Vegas in an early Fight of the Year candidate that has fans, media and the fighters themselves clamoring for a rubber match. VIDEO: http://s.sho.com/2jDj48u

In Saturday’s co-main event, Garcia, who languished in boxing exile for 30 months before returning last July, stamped his return to boxing’s elite with a definitive knockout of defending WBC Lightweight Champ Dejan Zlaticanin. The rousing victory over the universally avoided and previously unbeaten Zlaticanin crowned Garcia a three-division titlist, and perhaps a pound-for-pound great. VIDEO: http://s.sho.com/2kGcUC9

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast is also available via SHOWTIME ON DEMAND® and SHOWTIME ANYTIME®.

The event was promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with Cyclone Promotions and TGB Promotions and was sponsored by Corona La Cerveza Mas Fina.

