Emmanuel Tagoe faces Rey Perez on March 12

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series, celebrating its 17th year, will debut in Miami, FL, from The Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District on Thursday, March 12. The 114th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live-streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:30 pm ET/5:30pm PT.





Presented in association with Global Legion FC, tickets, priced at $250, $100 and $50, can be purchased online through Eventbrite. The Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District is located at 6301 Northeast 4th Avenue in Miami, FL. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. ET.

“I’m thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing to the fantastic fight town of Miami, Florida, and look forward to working with Kosmas Livanos, of Global Legion FC, on this tremendous night of action,” said 2020 Hall-of-Fame Inductee Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “The stacked card will be headlined by Ghanaian lightweight contender Emmanuel Tagoe, live on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Fighting out of the talent-laden region of Accra, Ghana, world-ranked lightweight Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (31-1, 15 KOs) will seek to keep his remarkable winning streak intact, facing Rey “The Technician” Perez (24-11, 8 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA, by way of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines, in a 10-round clash. Tagoe’s only defeat came in his 2004 pro debut.





Ranked #2 by the WBO, #6 by the IBF, and #10 by the WBC, Tagoe will be fighting in the United States for the first time in seven years. Most recently, the heavy-handed Ghanaian knocked out Ishmael Aryeetey in the sixth round, on July 20, 2019, in Accra. He also holds victories against former world champions Moses Paulus and Mzonke Fana.

“Tagoe is on the verge of a world title shot, but first must get past an experienced veteran in the Filipino Perez, in what promises to be a thrilling main event,” said DiBella.

The 30-year-old Perez hits the ring following a hard-fought decision loss to undefeated contender George Kambosos on January 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Perez has been tested against solid opposition throughout his 11-year career, facing Jessie Magdaleno, Lamont Roach, Chris Avalos, and Oscar Duarte. Prior to the loss against Kambosos, Perez stopped Christian Gonzalez in the seventh round on October 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA.





“Undefeated Miami fan-favorite Harold Calderon competes in the co-feature, highlighting a stacked undercard,” continued DiBella. “Former world champion Kali Reis is in a fantastic matchup against former world title challenger Alma Ibarra, and several rising prospects see action, including Colombian Olympian light heavyweight Juan Carlos Carrillo, Puerto Rican welterweight Jose Roman, heavy-hitting Greek middleweight Andreas Katzourakis and undefeated female super welterweight Logan Holler.”

Popular Miami welterweight contender Harold Calderon (22-0, 15 KOs) takes on Gustavo “El Perrito” Vittori (26-6-1, 12 KOs), of Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina. A native of Honduras, the hard-hitting southpaw Calderon, known in South Florida for his devastating knockouts, blasted his way through 2019 with four stoppages, the last coming on December 13, in the second round against Krisztian Santa in Miramar, FL.

In an outstanding women’s bout, former world champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, 5 KOs), of Providence, RI, faces off against former world title challenger Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs), of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in an eight-round welterweight bout. Since challenging undisputed champion Cecilia Braekhus in May of 2018, Reis has won three consecutive fights, including a six-round decision on August 29, 2019, against Patricia Juarez. Ibarra is returning to battle following her loss to Raquel Miller in a 10-round world title clash on November 23, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada.

In a scheduled six-round light heavyweight battle of unbeaten prospects, 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo (3-0, 2 KOs) continues his ascent as a professional challenging hard-hitting Demetri Bentley (8-0, 6 KOs), of Atlanta, GA. The 27-year-old Carrillo is staying busy in 2020, the last fighting on February 8, scoring a second-round knockout of Ben Williams in Daytona Beach, FL. Also keeping an active schedule, fighting eight times in 2019, the 24-year-old Bentley returns to action after an eight-round unanimous decision versus Ian Darby on September 29, 2019.

Featured on the undercard, 22-year-old top undefeated prospect Andreas Katzourakis (5-0, 4 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA, will compete in a six-round middleweight bout. He returns to battle after a second-round stoppage of fellow prospect Edward Brown on December 13, 2019, in Miramar, FL. The native of Athens, Greece, was a European Middleweight Champion as an amateur.

Undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Jose Roman (10-0, 5 KOs), of Bayamon, P.R., co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Universal Boxing, will see action in a six-round welterweight bout. Fighting in Brooklyn, NY, on October 24, 2019, the 26-year-old Roman knocked out Fabian Lyimo in the fifth-round.

Exciting female junior middleweight prospect Logan Holler (8-0-1, 3 KOs), of Columbia, SC, clashes with Leslie Pope (4-1, 3 KOs), of Kansas City, MO, in a six-round bout. Fighting for the first time in 2020, the former star college athlete Holler has moved her training to South Florida, where she is guided by Javiel Centeno in a camp alongside Tagoe and Kambosos. She is looking to bounce back following the only blemish on her record; a six-round majority draw to Bertha Aracil on February 23, 2019.

Former amateur standout Otar Eranosyan, of Tbilisi, Georgia, will make his professional debut in a six-round lightweight bout. Representing the country of Georgia, the 26-year-old Eranosyan earned a bronze medal at the 2019 European Games in Belarus.

Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.