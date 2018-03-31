Emmanuel Rodriguez sends message to WBA Champion Ryan Burnett

In Cardiff, Wales, WBA bantamweight world champion, Ryan Burnett ( 19-0, 9 KO’s ) successfully defended his belt against Venezuelan, Yonfrez Parejo ( 21-3-1, 10 KO’s ) by unanimous decision.





Previously, Burnett was the WBA and IBF world champion, but he vacated the IBF because he decided to face WBA ranked Parejo, instead of facing the hightly touted Puerto Rican boxer, Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodriguez ( 17-0, 12 KO’s ), who is IBF top ranked.

Now Rodriguez is facing Paul Butler from England for the vacant IBF world title on a date to be announced. Purse bid schedule on April, 3 at the IBF headquarters in New Jersey.

“Congratulations Ryan Burnett on your victory. You’re lucky for not fighting me for the IBF world title but I guess you’re smart by leaving the title vacant. We know you left the title because you know deep in your heart, that the title belongs to me. I’m always willing to fight you in your house, in front of your people, but I understand that your heart of a champion is having some issues” said a confident Rodriguez.

“Burnett saw how I won gold medal at the Singapore Youth Olympic Games in 2010. In that tournament, Burnett also won gold in another category, but I won the ‘Best Fighter Award’”.





“Now my mind is 100% on Paul Butler who was a former world champion and is a veteran, but after that fight, and if Burnett has some honor left, we can unify belts in front of his people. Burnett has a big fan base that I admire a lot, and they deserve to see the best fighters facing each other”, said Rodriguez.