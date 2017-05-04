Emanuel “Tranzforma” Taylor battles Lucas Matthysse this Sat.

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing® Jr. Welterweight Emanuel “Tranzforma” Taylor and his team arrived in Vegas on Monday evening, May 1st, before one of the biggest fights of his career. This Saturday, May 6th, on PPV, Emanuel will be taking on former Super Lightweight champion Lucas Matthysse in a 10 round Welterweight matchup on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mega fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The fight will be contested for the WBA and WBO International Titles.





Emanuel Taylor had the honor of walking the red carpet Tuesday, May 2nd, surrounded by numerous boxing fans during the celebrated fighter arrival stroll in the magnificent MGM Grand Lobby accompanied by his fellow PPV fighters. With the days building up to the fight, Emanuel had an amazing media workout open to the public, at the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book on Wednesday, May 3rd, getting ready to head into today’s press conference that will be streamed live on Ring TV.

Taylor brings a record of 20-4-1, 14KO’S into the bout as his Argentinian opponent Matthysse carries an imposing 37-4, 34KO’s record.

The Edgewood, MD native knows the opportunity in front of him can be career changing and had this to say about his match with Matthysse, “Lucas Matthysse is a great fighter and a former world champion. He is a very good puncher and I know I have to be at my best to defeat him. I’ve had a great camp and I’m 100% confident that I will come out victorious on Saturday”.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these thoughts, “This is a huge fight for Manny. We all know how tough Matthysse is but I’ve never seen Manny so confident before a fight. A win will put him right into the thick of things in his division”.

The bout will be co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing® and will be part of the live Pay Per View Saturday night, May 6th.