Emanuel Taylor and Shakhram Giyasov make weight

Star Boxing’s own Emanuel “Tranzforma” Taylor (20-5 14KO’s) will take on undefeated Uzbekistan contender Shakhram “Wonder Boy” Giyasov (7-0 6KO’s) at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The two fighters will be featured on the undercard of the highly anticipated rematch between WBC World Super Flyweight Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1 40 KO’s) and former WBA and WBO World Flyweight Champion Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3 26 KO’s), live on DAZN, and will kick off what is made out to be an exuberant weekend of boxing.





Both fighters looked to be in top form, ahead of tomorrow’s bout on DAZN. The Maryland product, Emanuel Taylor, weighed in at 139.6 lbs, while the Uzbekistan, Shakhram Giyasov, also tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs.

Taylor returns to the ring for the first time since May of 2017, when he challenged recently retired Argentinean star and former super lightweight World Champion, Lucas Matthysse (39-5 36 KO’s). Taylor is not afraid of the bright lights, having fought champions Adrien Broner (33-4-1 24 KO’s), then undefeated Antonio Orozco (28-1 17 KO’s) and Karim Mayfield (21-5-1 11 KO’s).

While Giyasov does not have the professional pedigree of Taylor, he is an amateur standout from Uzbekistan, having earned a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympic games, and later tacked on an Amateur World Championship Title in 2017. In just 7 bouts, Giyasov has accumulated an impressive resume, defeating the likes of former world title challenger, Edgar Puerta (25-12-1 19 KO’s) and veteran Miguel Zamudio (43-12-1 27 KO’s).

Bidding for the fight of the night on a stacked card, Taylor and Giyasov are ready to bring the action. Fighting at super lightweight, both fighters have serious punching ability. Between Taylor’s 70% and Giyasov’s 86% knockout ratios, it’s probable that this clash will not make it to the final bell.

Tune in tomorrow evening on DAZN. Giyasov vs Taylor is set to go live starting at 4:30 PM/PT, 7:30PM/ET, so be sure to tune in early to catch this thrilling undercard scrap. DAZN brings you unlimited access to a stacked lineup of live events from Matchroom Boxing, Bellator, and World Boxing Super Series without the runaround. No blacked-out matchups, no pay-per-views. Just the thrill of being right in the action, anytime and anywhere you want.

DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, Italy, Spain, and the USA, and runs on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

