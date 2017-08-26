Elvis Is Back! Moyo Regains WBF All Africa Heavyweight Crown!

A packed Rainbow Towers Conference Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe set the stage for a World Boxing Federation (WBF) championship double-header billed as Harare´Geddon, promoted by Steve Kalakoda´s Kalakoda Promotions on Friday night, August 25.

In the main event, local Heavyweight-hero Elvis “The Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo regained the WBF All Africa Heavyweight title when he pummelled lanky Kenyan Bernard Adie for three rounds before the fight was stopped in the fourth stanza when referee Eddie Marshal from South Africa had seen enough.





Moyo, who improved his record to 6-5-2 (3), first won the title back in 2013 but never defended his belt as he turned his attention to MMA. He returned to the boxing ring less than a month ago with a victory in Namibia, and against Adie, who drops to 15-6 (11), he proved that he has not lost a step.

In the co-featured bout, battle-tested Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda resurrected his career almost eleven years after he won the Zimbabwean national title, by stopping Tanzania´s Kaminja Ramadhan with a big left hand in the first round to lift the vacant WBF All Africa Cruiserweight title.

33-year-old Gonorenda improved his record to 9-12 (6), but those statistics are very misleading. Six of his losses reportedly came after he accepted fights on less than a weeks notice. Ramadhan, undefeated in his previous nine fights, falls to 11-8-1 (4).

